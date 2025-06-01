Remembering Rennisha Gounden: A family's journey of healing

During happier times: Rennisha Gounden, with her husband, Viven and son, Virenn. Image: Supplied

ALMOST one year after Rennisha Gounden was killed in the tornado that ripped through their Tongaat home on June 3, 2024, her husband said their family was slowly trying to heal from their loss. Viven Gounden said it was initially difficult for him and his son, Virenn, now eight, to come to terms with the tragedy. However, through counselling, a strong support structure and continuing with activities that they had enjoyed as a family with Rennisha, they began coping with their loss. Rennisha, 39, of Rama Road in Sandfields, was killed after a brick wall collapsed on her. On the day of the tornado, the senior primary teacher at Mitchford Primary, was at home with Gounder, an advanced midwife; Virenn, and her 74-year-old mother, Manormani Reddy.

The Gounden’s home and vehicle were destroyed by the tornado. Image: Tumi Pakkies

Recalling that fateful day, Gounden said it was around 4pm and they were having an early supper when it started to hail. “My son went outside to see the hail and I joined him once I was done eating. A short while later, we went back inside. Rennisha and I were watching the weather through our sliding door. My mother-in-law was sitting in the lounge. Suddenly, we saw a big cloud move across from the Newtown area towards us. Moments later my son screamed.” Gounden said he immediately ran to his son. “By this time the house was shaking and I used my body to protect my son. He was terrified and I was not sure what was happening. Minutes later, the situation returned to calm. “I immediately went to check on Rennisha and her mother. I could not find her. I then went on to the patio and found her lying under rubble, but it was too late,” he said.

Gounden said following the tornado, he, together with his son and his mother-in-law, moved back to the flat he and Rennisha owned in Flamingo Heights. “We had been living in the Sandfields house for five years, and were in the process of selling the flat. It so happened that the day before the tornado, some legal work that needed to be completed before the sale of the flat could be concluded. After the tornado, I decided that we would stay there. “While my insurance paid me out for the damage to the house, it would not have been enough to settle my debt and rebuild the house. I also needed to get a new car, as both of our vehicles were written-off. Now, the house is currently in the process of being sold. “I also don’t think we could have been able to return to the house as the memories of my wife’s tragic passing would constantly be on our minds,” he said.

Gounden said his son was left traumatised by the impact of the tornado. “It was a traumatic experience for us. My son was initially afraid, especially on rainy days or when there were heavy winds. He would cling to me and wouldn’t want to go outside for a long time. However, he received counselling and is doing better now. He is not as afraid, especially during a storm. He misses his mother. But I always remind him how much alike they are. I tell him how they both share the same personality - always kind, caring and loving. This makes him smile. “I also received counselling as it was difficult to cope, especially after being together for 23 years. We were each other’s backbone. We loved living life together. We also lived in the moment - that is what Rennisha believed in. The future is not guaranteed, so enjoy it now. “Rennisha and I were musicians and loved to dance. We did Indian classical dance such as Bharatanatyam, which I have continued to do as she would have wanted me to. We were also part of the Tongaat Tamil Academy. In her honour we participated in an Eisteddfod and placed first in the kolattam (stick dance) category, which was her favourite form of dance,” he said.