One year on: Tongaat community are still picking up the pieces

Saloshna Govender’s home was destroyed during the tornado. She is yet to start rebuilding. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

NEARLY a year after a devastating tornado struck Tongaat, residents share their ongoing struggles to rebuild their homes and lives. On June 3, 2024, the tornado left thousands of residents displaced, 12 people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed. Last week, the POST visited some of the affected areas, where the clean-up and repair of roofs, windows, boundary walls, and other infrastructure is ongoing. Some of the homes were extensively damaged, with only the structures still remaining

Several homes were extensively damaged with only some of its structures remaining. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Saloshna Govender, 43, of Naidoo Road, said she, her husband and their two children were renting while they tried to rebuild their house. “It has been a long and incredibly difficult road. The unpredictable weather with the rain, and our work commitments have delayed our progress. Our house has been underpinned, and we are working with a structural engineer. While plans have been drawn up, everything is moving slowly.” Govender said the estimated damage to her property was around R1.4 million. “To make things worse, looters arrived soon after, stealing what little was left. In addition, the eThekwini Municipality sent a team to assess the damage shortly after the tornado, but nothing ever came from it. While we do have insurance, the process has been frustratingly slow. However, we are grateful to the people who offered emotional support and kindness in the tornado aftermath.”

Govender said surviving the tornado was both a miracle and a traumatic experience. “In the immediate aftermath, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief that my family and I were alive but that relief quickly gave way to shock and grief as we stepped outside and saw the devastation. Everything we had built, collected, and cherished was gone in an instant. It felt like our lives had been stripped bare. “I struggled with disbelief and sorrow. But I also had a deep sense of gratitude. It’s hard to describe what it feels like to lose everything, yet still hold onto what truly matters, each other. In the days that followed, we faced uncertainty, but also discovered a quiet strength that came from surviving together,” she said.

Govender added that she missed her home. “I lived in Naidoo Road for 40 years. It is the place that I grew up and later where we raised our family. Our home was more than just walls and a roof. It was filled with memories, comfort, and security. We are doing our best to restore what was lost. While the road to rebuilding is long, we continue forward with hope and faith.”

Ramasamy Pillay outside his home in Rama Road, which he and his wife, Yogie Naidoo, are renovating. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Yogie Naidoo, 58, of Rama Road in Sandfields, said the trauma of the tornado remained. “It still feels like just yesterday that I was about to get carried away into the sky. I remember being pulled by this strong wind, as my roof was blown away and windows were breaking. If my husband did not shield me, I probably would not be alive today.” Naidoo said the damage to her home and belongings was extensive. “The walls of our garage collapsed, and my car was completely damaged. We also could not live in the house, which led to looting of whatever belongings we had. This included the donations we received such as a wheelbarrow and a gas cylinder.”

Naidoo said the estimated damages amounted to about R1m. “Thankfully, we had insurance which aided us in repairing what we could, such as the roof and windows. But we still had to use funds from our pockets to replace everything that was destroyed inside the home. In addition, we were only able to move back into our home in February.”

Prabitha Ramlukan suffered injuries to her face after her bedroom window shattered during the tornado. Her home’s roof was also torn off. Image: Nadia Khan

Prabitha Ramlukan, 58, of Sandfields Road in Sandfields, said she was still picking up the pieces. She also suffered severe injuries to her forehead and left eye after the tornado hit her home, shattered her bedroom window and tore off her roof. “I am grateful for the sponsors that helped to replace the roof and windows. It has not been easy trying to rebuild, especially when you don’t have the finances. But my son and I are slowly fixing and replacing what we can in our home.”

Ramlukan’s home now. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Ramlukan said she still experienced “shivers” when there were heavy winds or rains. “It takes me back to that day when I had to hold onto my headboard so I wouldn't get blown away. I also still feel the pain from my injury.”

Some of the damages inside the home of Annie Lahldas after the tornado. Image: Supplied

Annie Lahldas, 70, of Breeze Place in Fairbreeze, said she was still trying to rebuild her home. She said the estimated damages to her property was over R1m and she was under-insured. “I had to prioritise what needed to be repaired first, which was the boundary walls that had collapsed and allowed for theft from my property. I also had to replace the roof, doors and windows for our safety. However, as a pensioner, it is hard to do more. Sadly, I did not receive any other financial assistance, especially from the government, which would help me do more repairs.”

Melanie Maistry outside her home which is still being repaired. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Melanie Maistry, 46, of Naidoo Road, said repairs to her home were ongoing because she did not have insurance at the time of the disaster. “This is my family home which I had just spent R80 000 to renovate. We had just moved back into the home when the tornado hit. However, I did not know the home insurance lapsed.”

Maistry said there was extensive damage to the roof, door and windows. “In addition, our driveway gate was damaged. It has been challenging over the past few months as we try to complete the repairs. We have only just finished painting the roof. There is still a lot more work to be done, but it will take time.”

Maistry said there was still a need for financial support to be provided to residents. “Sadly, a year later and many residents have not started rebuilding their lives due to not having had insurance or being underpaid for the damages. They are now forced to rent, some even far away. “In addition, large sums of money was donated towards the tornado relief efforts. Where are those funds? If there is any money available, then it should be used to help those who are still struggling. It is only fair,” she said.