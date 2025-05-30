Community mourns Verulam bus driver shot while on duty: funeral tomorrow

Brandon Lee Hasthibeer Image: Facebook

THE funeral of Brandon Lee Hasthibeer, a bus driver who was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, is expected to take place tomorrow. Hasthibeer, 31, from Verulam, was shot after two gunmen boarded the bus he was driving and opened fire. The bus conductor and a five-month-pregnant woman were also shot and injured.

Prem Balram, the spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said their members and the Verulam SAPS Crime Prevention Unit were informed that the gunmen boarded the bus on Orchid Drive in Redcliffe. “They were informed that the suspects thereafter produced firearms and randomly opened fire before they fled on foot. They did not steal anything of value.”

Balram said Hasthibeer and the conductor were taken to hospital. “The 26-year-old pregnant woman was found seated on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to her right thigh. She was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital in a stable condition."

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said Verulam police were investigating a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder. “A bus driver and two passengers were allegedly shot by unknown suspects inside a bus. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital.”

Netshiunda added that the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage. Tributes have poured in for Hasthibeer on social media.