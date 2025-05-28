Verulam bus driver killed in shooting incident, conductor and pregnant woman injured

A bus driver was killed and two others injured after gunmen boarded the vehicle and opened fire. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa.

A VERULAM bus driver was killed, while his conductor and a pregnant woman were injured after gunmen boarded the vehicle and opened fire on Tuesday evening. Prem Balram, the spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said their members and the Verulam SAPS Crime Prevention Unit were informed that two men boarded the bus on the corner of Orchid Road and Redcliffe Drive in Redcliffe. “They were informed that the suspects thereafter produced firearms and randomly opened fire before they fled on foot. They did not steal anything of value,” said Balram.

He said the driver and conductor were taken to hospital. “The driver was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival at the medical facility. The extent of the conductor’s injuries is not known. The 26-year-old woman, who is five-months pregnant, was found seated on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to her right thigh. She was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital in a stable condition." Balram added that the motive for the shooting was unknown. Police did not comment at the time of publishing.