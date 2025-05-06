Chatsworth woman launches ‘Clips for Change’ campaign to support cancer patients

Abigail Camille Haridew hands over a jar of plastic bread packet clips to Nonkululeko Nene, a coordinator at the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) Care Centre.

IN A BID to help those battling cancer, a Chatsworth woman has embarked on a campaign to collect plastic bread packet clips, which will assist the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) in their efforts to acquire wheelchairs.

Abigail Camille Haridew, 21, of Bayview, said the idea for the campaign, Clips for Change, was sparked after she visited the Cansa Care Centre to donate her sister’s hair that she cut.

“The idea came to me unexpectedly when I visited the centre to donate her hair. Cansa uses the hair to create wigs for patients who have lost their hair during treatment, to help restore their confidence and dignity," said Haridew.

“I noticed a small jar with plastic bread packet clips. I was curious and asked about it. I learnt that these simple clips are collected and exchanged through a recycling programme that helps Cansa provide wheelchairs and essential medical equipment for cancer patients.

“That moment really moved me as something as small and seemingly insignificant as a plastic clip becomes a key part of restoring someone’s mobility and dignity. It’s a beautiful reminder that even the smallest acts can have a profound impact."

Haridew said for each standard wheelchair, Cansa required about 350kg of clips.

“By collecting and recycling these clips, Cansa also promotes environmental sustainability and encourages community involvement in recycling efforts, while providing wheelchairs to patients in need. The clips are taken to a volunteer in exchange for a wheelchair or wheelchairs."

Haridew, a third year student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, said she started the campaign by collecting clips at home.

“I could not stop thinking about how something so small, something we throw away without a second thought, could literally change someone’s life. As someone who has always been passionate about helping others, especially those facing medical challenges, I felt called to act.

“I also encouraged my friends to join in. Slowly, the campaign grew. I shared it with my university class, reached out to a local school, Depot Road Memorial Primary School, where I was the head girl back in 2015, and spread the word in my community. What began as a simple gesture turned into a collective movement."

Haridew, who is also a photographer, said a major success had been how widely the initiative had spread.

“It started in my home and now reaches people in schools, universities, churches, and even strangers on social media are inspired to help. I have received incredible support and encouragement from people of all ages. It has been humbling to watch the campaign grow from an idea into something that has real impact.”