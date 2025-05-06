Chatsworth woman launches ‘Clips for Change’ campaign to support cancer patients
"My new goal is to go beyond 100 000 clips and, even more importantly, to inspire others to join in and start similar initiatives wherever they are."
Abigail Camille Haridew hands over a jar of plastic bread packet clips to Nonkululeko Nene, a coordinator at the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) Care Centre.
Image: Supplied
IN A BID to help those battling cancer, a Chatsworth woman has embarked on a campaign to collect plastic bread packet clips, which will assist the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) in their efforts to acquire wheelchairs.
Abigail Camille Haridew, 21, of Bayview, said the idea for the campaign, Clips for Change, was sparked after she visited the Cansa Care Centre to donate her sister’s hair that she cut.
“The idea came to me unexpectedly when I visited the centre to donate her hair. Cansa uses the hair to create wigs for patients who have lost their hair during treatment, to help restore their confidence and dignity," said Haridew.
“I noticed a small jar with plastic bread packet clips. I was curious and asked about it. I learnt that these simple clips are collected and exchanged through a recycling programme that helps Cansa provide wheelchairs and essential medical equipment for cancer patients.
“That moment really moved me as something as small and seemingly insignificant as a plastic clip becomes a key part of restoring someone’s mobility and dignity. It’s a beautiful reminder that even the smallest acts can have a profound impact."
Haridew said for each standard wheelchair, Cansa required about 350kg of clips.
“By collecting and recycling these clips, Cansa also promotes environmental sustainability and encourages community involvement in recycling efforts, while providing wheelchairs to patients in need. The clips are taken to a volunteer in exchange for a wheelchair or wheelchairs."
Haridew, a third year student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, said she started the campaign by collecting clips at home.
“I could not stop thinking about how something so small, something we throw away without a second thought, could literally change someone’s life. As someone who has always been passionate about helping others, especially those facing medical challenges, I felt called to act.
“I also encouraged my friends to join in. Slowly, the campaign grew. I shared it with my university class, reached out to a local school, Depot Road Memorial Primary School, where I was the head girl back in 2015, and spread the word in my community. What began as a simple gesture turned into a collective movement."
Haridew, who is also a photographer, said a major success had been how widely the initiative had spread.
“It started in my home and now reaches people in schools, universities, churches, and even strangers on social media are inspired to help. I have received incredible support and encouragement from people of all ages. It has been humbling to watch the campaign grow from an idea into something that has real impact.”
Haridew collected more than 80 000 clips through her campaign, “Clips for Change”.
Image: Supplied
Haridew said in less than a year, she together with contributors, collected over 80 000 clips.
“Initially, I set a small goal for myself to collect 10 000 clips. It felt ambitious at the time, but I believed it was possible. To my surprise and with deep joy, in less than a year we collected over 80 000 clips, which meant multiple patients have been supported, something I never imagined when I first started. My new goal is to go beyond 100 000 clips and, even more importantly, to inspire others to join in and start similar initiatives wherever they are."
Haridew added that the campaign was “deeply personal” to her.
“I have lost many loved ones to cancer over the years, whose absence is still felt every day. The campaign became a way to turn that grief into something meaningful. It is also a way to honour those we have lost by standing in solidarity with those who are still fighting.
“Knowing that something so simple can become a lifeline for someone in need is incredibly powerful. I feel deeply fulfilled and honoured to be able to serve in this way.
"Every clip collected feels like a small prayer answered, a quiet act of kindness that can bring comfort to someone fighting one of life’s hardest battles. As a medical student, it reminds me why I chose this path to make a difference in people’s lives, one moment and one action at a time."
Haridew said she encouraged others to join the campaign.
“It is very easy as all you need to do is start collecting the plastic clips instead of throwing them away. You can set up a collection jar at home, school, church, or your workplace. You can also help by spreading the word by sharing the message on social media, telling your friends and family, or by starting a collection group in your area. Every clip counts, and every person who joins brings us closer to changing more lives.”
To contribute to the campaign, you can contact Haridew via email at [email protected] or to drop-off the clips, visit the Cansa Care Centre at 619 Umbilo Road in Durban.
Related Topics: