Woman tells how her fiancé was shot dead when he stopped to buy bread

DAYS after preparing their marital vows for their wedding in July, the fiancé of a Durban woman was shot dead in an attempted hijacking in Newlands West, last week.

Austin Marcus Khan, 28, a sales representative, of Clare Estate, was looking forward to tying the knot and moving to his new home with the woman of his dreams. But his life was snuffed out when he was shot and killed during an attempted hijacking when he stopped to buy bread at a shop last Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the POST, his fiancée Mikayla Chetty said they were devastated by his death.

“A few days ago, we were preparing our wedding vows. I never imagined that I would be living out my worst nightmare so soon thereafter.”

Chetty said Khan had been on his way to visit her that evening.

“After we started dating, he met my family and visited us every day at our home. There was not a day that would go by that we did not see each other, even if it was just for a little while. Before visiting, he would first call me to ask if we needed anything at home. This was normal for him as he was the kindest and most caring person you could ever meet.

“On that evening, I told him to just get bread. Moments after ending the call with him, I received a call that he had been shot in a hijacking. I was the first to arrive at the scene. I felt my world come crashing down when I saw him. My heart has been shattered. When he passed away, a piece of me died right there next to him,” she said.

Chetty said she and Khan met through mutual friends about four years ago.

“We were initially friends. After a few months, we started dating and then he proposed. Through friendship and eventually love, we healed each other piece by piece, and began building the life we longed for as children. We didn’t want much out of life. We just wanted a happy home and a family built on the foundation of God,” she said.

Chetty said they had booked their wedding venue and planned on getting married on July 5.

“We shopped for our new home and had bought most of what we needed. We also planned to go on a holiday later this year. We had so many plans including starting our own family. He had all of the qualities every woman hoped to find in a man. He was loving, caring, protective, supportive, and, most of all, selfless. Now, all I hope for is justice for him.”

Mitchel Khan, his brother, said: “Austin was the kindest and most selfless person anyone could meet. His funeral was a testament to the person he was. We lost a pure soul who helped others in the community, and he had a rare empathy for every stray soul.”

Mitchel said Khan’s death was “too cruel”.

“He leaves behind a family who will never fill the void he left, and his beautiful fiancée who has been robbed of her ‘happily ever after’. However, we are comforted that his soul is with our God who was waiting with open arms for him. We are eternally grateful for the greatest gift of having loved him and being loved in return. We are calling for justice and don't want his death to go in vain. There also needs to be measures put in place to protect the lives of others who are constantly at risk of these criminals,” he said.

Aadel Kara, public relations officer of the Newlands Community Police Forum, said crime in Newlands spanned from petty theft to serious organised crime.

“With a combined population of more that 102 800 residents in Newlands East and West, the Newlands SAPS urgently requires more manpower and vehicles to strengthen visible policing across the area. The station is expected to cover a growing, densely populated community, yet resources have not increased proportionately – impacting response times and crime prevention efforts.”

Kara added that Newlands faced complex socio-economic challenges, including high unemployment and drug-related issues, which demanded proactive and sustained policing efforts.

“The community plays an active role as the eyes and ears on the ground, but they cannot replace professional policing. Reporting all suspicious activities empowers SAPS to investigate and take action. However, without adequate ‘boots on the ground’, even the best community efforts may fall short.”

Khan’s funeral was held on Saturday.

KZN provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a case of murder was being investigated. He said Khan was “ambushed” by the suspects who demanded his vehicle before shooting him.

Gareth Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN-VIP Protection Services, said they had received reports of gunfire at around 6pm.

“It has been alleged that four armed suspects in a white Toyota Etios sedan had attempted to hijack a vehicle near a shop. The suspects fired multiple shots at the victim during the attempted hijacking and while fleeing the scene.

“The victim was found critically injured and unresponsive. He was declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

