Sexual violence in South Africa: a pandemic that demands urgent action

The violence and abuse usually take place in private homes but increasingly can occur in workplaces and public areas, said one activist.

LOCAL activists have likened the surge in sexual violence to a pandemic, urging for immediate action and systemic change to protect victims and prevent future offences.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year, there were 14 973 sexual offences reported, of which 2 818 were in KZN.

Of the offences, there were 11 803 cases of rape, 2 188 sexual assaults, 748 attempted sexual offences and 234 contact sexual offences.

Lubna Nadvi, a board member of the Advice Desk for the Abused, said the high prevalence of sexual violations was due to broader society focusing on responding to the incidents after they had occurred, rather than adopting a preventative approach and strategy.

“Instead of investing in school or early childhood development-based interventions to teach young people about how to engage each other respectfully, what Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is and how it should be prevented; money is spent on hosting talk workshops.

“The problem is well-known and should be managed before incidents of GBV occur. While post-incident intervention is equally important to provide support to survivors, more needs to be done to ensure the incidents don't occur in the first place,” she said.

Nadvi said they assisted victims seeking help for various issues, such as general abuse, domestic violence, rape, child molestation, sexual assault and harassment, among other matters per month.

“The numbers can range from about 15 to 50. However, during and after holiday periods, the number of individuals seeking help tends to increase. Some people endure abuse and violence for months, even years and only come to seek help after they cannot bear it any longer or are convinced to get help.”

Nadvi said cases ranged from a person being slapped to ending up in hospital with severe injuries.

She added that perpetrators who had become "experts" in how they tortured their victims often committed the violence behind closed doors in a bid not be observed or exposed.

“The violence and abuse usually take place in private homes but increasingly can occur in workplaces and public areas such as parks, bus terminals, and malls, among others.”

Nadvi said the government and criminal justice system needed to be more effective in ensuring justice was achieved for victims and survivors.

“The National Prosecuting Authority needs to prosecute cases more effectively - all the way to conviction and the police need to be trained on how to handle GBV cases more professionally.

“The government needs to set up the National Council on GBV and femicide which was promised years ago but has still not materialised. The national strategic plan on GBV cannot be implemented without the national council existing. In addition, political leadership needs to lead by example and become positive role-models especially for younger men,” she said.

Charlene Singh, the head of digital operations at WomanPACT, said the prevalence of sexual assault in South Africa could be likened to a pandemic.

“The sheer scale and pervasiveness of these crimes affecting women, children, and even men across all age groups highlight that it’s not isolated or exceptional, but systematic. It is a national crisis that demands the same urgency and some sort of coordinated response as a pandemic.”

Singh said they engaged with between 20 and 30 cases per month, either directly or through their outreach and community based partners.

“Most of the victims we support are women and girls aged between 13 and 35, though we have also assisted younger children and older women.

“The cases are often severe and deeply traumatic. We have assisted survivors who have been raped by family members, sexually assaulted in their workplaces, and even young girls victimised by trusted community figures. The emotional, physical, and psychological scars are lifelong,” she said.

Singh said in the majority of cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims - either fathers, uncles, partners, teachers or neighbours.

“This betrayal of trust is what makes these cases even more difficult to report and prosecute.”

She said the government needed to prioritise survivor centred justice.

“This means properly resourcing the police and court systems, fast tracking cases, protecting whistleblowers, and ensuring every community has access to trauma support. We also need serious investment in prevention programmes in schools and communities.

“Communities must stop protecting perpetrators. We all have a role to play in challenging rape culture, offering support to victims, and pushing for accountability at every level,” she said.

Adeshini Naicker, the director of Childline KZN, said they were concerned about the persistently high number of child sexual abuse cases being reported.

“This crisis cannot be overstated - it has reached pandemic proportions. Sexual violence against children is not only widespread, but often hidden behind closed doors and go unreported due to fear, shame, or lack of support. Much like a pandemic, it affects all communities, crosses all social and economic lines, and has devastating, long-term impacts on survivors.

“We consistently receive distress calls and reports through our helpline and in-person services. It is heart-breaking and it calls for urgent, sustained action- not just from government institutions, but from families, schools, communities, and civil society as a whole."

She added that the cases they dealt with were often deeply traumatic.

“Many of the children who come to us have experienced not just one incident, but ongoing abuse over time. The abuse can be physical, emotional, or both, and the psychological impact is profound. Some children experience severe behavioural and developmental challenges as a result, including depression, anxiety, withdrawal, aggression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

“We have seen children as young as 3 or 4 years old who have been victimised. These are also not isolated incidents - they point to systemic failure to protect our children and ensure safe environments at home, in school, and in the broader community. This is why safe reporting mechanisms, like our helpline and community-based interventions are absolutely vital,” she said.

Michael Masina, interventions supervisor for the TEARS Foundation, said it was “deeply-disheartening” that despite President Cyril Ramaphosa once declaring GBV and sexual offences a national pandemic, the situation remained just as dire - if not worse.

“The numbers continue to climb, and yet, we see little in the way of meaningful, practical intervention from the highest levels of leadership.

“One glaring example is the government’s failure to fulfil its promise to make the National Sexual Offences Register public by the end of February - a move that was supposed to contribute to transparency and protection. This delay is not just administrative; it signals a lack of urgency in addressing the crisis,” he said.

Masina said a total of 81 cases was undertaken by the foundation in February.

“However, there are many calls that are handled daily, such as people requiring information, guidance, support, or even just to vent.

“Overall, sexual abuse and domestic violence remain major concerns, reflecting a growing need for awareness of GBV globally. These trends underscore the need for continued advocacy, prevention, and survivor support,” he said.

She added it was crucial that the government follow through with practical, survivor-centred implementation.

“This means moving beyond statements and policies and ensuring that actions reflect a deep understanding of the lived experiences of survivors. Sensitivity and responsiveness need to be embedded across all levels - from policymakers to law enforcement and healthcare providers.

“The government must prioritise preventative strategies. This includes not only educational campaigns and early intervention efforts but also increasing access to vital resources like shelters, Thuthuzela Care Centres and psychological support services,” he said.

Masina added GBV was a societal issue that required a multi-sectoral approach.

“Government, civil society, communities, and individuals must work hand in hand to create awareness, hold perpetrators accountable, and provide survivors with the safety and support they need to heal and reclaim their lives. Society needs to move beyond silence and bystanderism.

“It is not enough to feel sympathy. We must actively intervene and support those affected. We must challenge harmful behaviours and attitudes when we see them, even if it’s uncomfortable. This includes calling out sexist jokes, confronting inappropriate behaviour, and standing up against abuse whether in person or online. For adults, particularly when it comes to children, reporting abuse is not optional, it’s a legal obligation.

“If you witness or suspect abuse, report it. Even if you’re afraid to be identified, there are anonymous reporting channels you can use. We all have a role to play,” he said.

THE POST