KwaDukuza residents protest against water tariff increases amid ongoing outages

Democratic Alliance leaders, together with civil society organisations and residents of KwaDukuza, marched to the offices of the iLembe District Municipality demanding answers over the ongoing water crisis and protesting against the proposed 13.5% water and sanitation tariff increases.

RESIDENTS of KwaDukuza have been struggling with persistent water outages for nearly a decade.

As they face proposed tariff increases, community leaders, residents and businesses have united to demand immediate action from the iLembe District Municipality (IDM).

They said the dry taps had forced them to rely on tankers and boreholes, and fork out hundreds of rand for bottled water.

Residents are now rejecting the municipality’s proposed 13.5% water and sanitation tariff increases expected to be implemented from July 1.

Last Wednesday, scores of residents and civil society organisations joined leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA), for a peaceful protest. They handed over a memorandum to the IDM calling for solutions for a reliable and sustainable water supply, and to reject the tariff increase.

Sakhile Mngadi, the DA iLembe constituency head, said they were demanding a dignified, sustainable solution to the water crisis that had crippled communities “for far too long”.

“Many areas in iLembe have suffered persistent water outages, often going days or even weeks without reliable access to clean water. This is a violation of the most basic human right and a failure of governance at multiple levels.

“The crisis is exacerbated by outdated, poorly maintained infrastructure and a lack of proper oversight in water delivery. Residents are expected to pay for a service that is either irregular or entirely absent,” he said.

Mngadi said despite numerous complaints and calls for intervention, there had been little to no communication from the IDM on sustainable plans to resolve this crisis.

“Communities have been left in the dark. Our memorandum gives the municipality 14 days to respond with concrete solutions. Failure to do so will result in escalated action, as communities will no longer tolerate being ignored.”

Krsna Sing, the DA iLembe district caucus leader, said the ongoing water crisis was unacceptable.

“I have been advocating for our communities' rights to clean water, but the IDM has failed to deliver. In our built-up areas, despite having infrastructure, the IDM's failure to provide adequate storage facilities means that maintenance work leaves us vulnerable to water shortages. Their inability to budget and spend effectively has resulted in certain areas going days without water, with systems unable to recover in time.

"The current status quo in iLembe is alarming and the daily water-shedding is disrupting residents' lives. The lack of water tankers is also a stark reality, despite the municipality's claims of having a fleet. Rural areas are particularly hard hit, with existing infrastructure lying idle and communities without water,” he said.

Sing said the proposed traffic increase on water and sanitation was a “slap in the face” for residents.

“It is unaffordable and unjustifiable. We reject this and demand a zero percent increase on both. Our community is struggling to make ends meet and cannot bear the additional burden. We call on the IDM to change the billing system on sanitation to consumption-based on actual usage rather than property value.

“Water is life, sanitation is dignity, and our residents are being denied both. We will not stand idle while our residents receive this kind of service. We urge the community to join us in rejecting this increase by signing our petition. Enough is enough. We are tired of excuses. We need action from the IDM now,” he said.