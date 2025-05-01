KZN transport department allocates R216 million for pothole repairs
"All pothole repairs must adhere to sound road construction engineering standards."
Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, during the “War on Potholes” campaign.
Image: Supplied
RATEPAYER associations in eThekwini have welcomed a R216 million allocation for pothole repairs but stressed the need for community engagement and sustainable solutions to ensure road safety.
The allocation of R216 584 440.26 was announced during the KZN Department of Transport's 2025 budget speech on Friday.
In addition, the department launched its “War on Potholes” campaign in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg.
Siboniso Duma, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlement in KZN, said the budget would be used towards blacktop patching in the current financial year.
He said in the 2023/2024 financial year the department had procured 55 trucks at a cost of R103 million to tackle the backlog of 3.12 million square meters of potholes.
“We intend to procure a further 25 trucks to reinforce our efforts to eradicate potholes on our network. The department has also appointed more than 100 road worker aides and foremen to be on the frontlines in our fight against potholes. We will also contract service providers to assist in this cause.”
Duma said they had previously tasked the regions with this work.
“It is now being elevated to head office level and will be funded and executed through the rehabilitation and reseal programmes panel of pothole patching service providers.
“We are in the process of appointing a specialist automated road rehabilitation and pothole patching service provider to deliver a speedy means of pothole patching at strategic areas of our province. This exercise will contribute greatly towards the capacitation and development of small contractors and employment of targeted labour,” he said.
The POST recently spoke to various ratepayers, residents and civic associations in eThekwini, who raised their concerns about the compromised safety of motorists and costly damages caused to vehicles due to potholes.
They said residents were forking out tens of thousands of rands for burst tyres, bent rims and suspension damage. In addition, they raised concerns about poor workmanship which resulted in the potholes recurring.
Potholes on a road in Overport.
Image: Supplied
REACTION
Ish Prahladh, president of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, said: “I think this is a brilliant idea, but what took them so long to see the potholes needed fixing? They need to repair the potholes once and for all. It also needs to be done properly so that it doesn’t recur within weeks. We also hope that the campaign extends across the province, as eThekwini is gravely affected.”
Potholes in Verulam.
Image: Supplied
Dhanashwar Basdew, secretary of the Verulam Civic Association, said the initiative would significantly enhance road safety for all motorists and passengers and reduce the number of vehicles damaged due to deteriorating road conditions.
“A well-maintained road network is critical to the economic stability of businesses reliant on the transport of goods. We also note with appreciation the secondary outcome of job creation through this initiative. We urge that these employment opportunities be meaningful, with an emphasis on skills development and long-term economic participation.”
However, Basdew said it should not be substandard, short-term fixes that deteriorate with the first rainfall.
“We insists that all pothole repairs must adhere to sound road construction engineering standards. There must also be clearly communicated timelines and measurable milestones for each district. Deliverables must be met on time and within budget.
“In addition, ratepayer associations and civic organisations must be granted a formal oversight role. This includes regular reporting and community feedback channels. A publicly available unit standard for pothole repairs should also be implemented. This would enable communities to independently monitor the quality and consistency of repairs. The association stands ready to assist in oversight and community engagement, ensuring this campaign succeeds in both delivery and public trust,” he said.
Potholes in Reservoir Hills.
Image: Supplied
Yogesh Naidoo, director of the Reservoir Hills Ratepayers Association NPC, said: “We welcome the campaign and the visible commitment shown. The deployment of 55 trucks, with a further 25 planned, is a positive indication of intent and responsiveness to a long-standing infrastructure crisis that affects both safety and economic activity.”
Nadioo said a once-off blitz was not enough.
“We want to know what mechanisms will be put in place to ensure ongoing maintenance and accountability after this initial campaign. Furthermore, how will the trucks and resources be distributed across municipalities? Communities like Reservoir Hills and surrounding areas have suffered from decades of infrastructure neglect. We hope to see equitable rollout and not a concentration of resources in politically visible areas.
“Also ratepayer associations and ward committees should be actively involved in identifying hotspot areas and monitoring the quality of repairs. Poor workmanship and quick-fix solutions often lead to the same potholes reappearing within months,” he said.
Naidoo added that there was also a need for an integrated road infrastructure plan.
“Potholes are a symptom of a larger issue - outdated, poorly maintained road networks. This campaign must be integrated into a broader strategy that includes drainage, resurfacing, and preventative maintenance.
“We sincerely hope this initiative signals a turning point in government responsiveness and delivery. We remain open to engaging constructively with the authorities to ensure that this campaign delivers meaningful and lasting improvements for our communities,” he said.
Related Topics: