KZN transport department allocates R216 million for pothole repairs

Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, during the “War on Potholes” campaign.

RATEPAYER associations in eThekwini have welcomed a R216 million allocation for pothole repairs but stressed the need for community engagement and sustainable solutions to ensure road safety.

The allocation of R216 584 440.26 was announced during the KZN Department of Transport's 2025 budget speech on Friday.

In addition, the department launched its “War on Potholes” campaign in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg.

Siboniso Duma, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlement in KZN, said the budget would be used towards blacktop patching in the current financial year.

He said in the 2023/2024 financial year the department had procured 55 trucks at a cost of R103 million to tackle the backlog of 3.12 million square meters of potholes.

“We intend to procure a further 25 trucks to reinforce our efforts to eradicate potholes on our network. The department has also appointed more than 100 road worker aides and foremen to be on the frontlines in our fight against potholes. We will also contract service providers to assist in this cause.”

Duma said they had previously tasked the regions with this work.

“It is now being elevated to head office level and will be funded and executed through the rehabilitation and reseal programmes panel of pothole patching service providers.

“We are in the process of appointing a specialist automated road rehabilitation and pothole patching service provider to deliver a speedy means of pothole patching at strategic areas of our province. This exercise will contribute greatly towards the capacitation and development of small contractors and employment of targeted labour,” he said.

The POST recently spoke to various ratepayers, residents and civic associations in eThekwini, who raised their concerns about the compromised safety of motorists and costly damages caused to vehicles due to potholes.

They said residents were forking out tens of thousands of rands for burst tyres, bent rims and suspension damage. In addition, they raised concerns about poor workmanship which resulted in the potholes recurring.