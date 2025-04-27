Teacher 'sent' explicit messages to pupil (12) on TikTok

Parents and community members staged a protest outside Pitlochry Primary School in Westville after allegations of child grooming by a teacher emerged recently.

A PRIMARY school teacher is facing charges of child grooming after he allegedly sent explicit messages to a 12-year-old pupil on TikTok.

Muzi Mahlambi, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Education, confirmed on Tuesday that the teacher was previously involved in a similar incident at another school and had been suspended.

Mahlambi said the current matter had been reported to the principal on April 5.

“It was also reported to the circuit manager on the same day, who then instituted an investigation. The findings and recommendations are now on the desk of the department’s head, for him to apply his mind and take the appropriate actions. The department is very disappointed and frowns at such alleged behaviour by teachers in our schools.”

On Tuesday morning, parents and concerned community members gathered outside Pitlochry Primary School in Westville, demanding answers - including why the teacher had not been arrested to date.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, confirmed Sydenham SAPS was investigating a case of child grooming, following reports that a man had allegedly sent explicit messages to a 12-year-old girl.

Some of the parents, who spoke to the POST, said they were “horrified” after hearing about the alleged incident on the television news on Monday night.

It was alleged that the teacher had sent messages to the Grade 7 pupil on the social media platform, TikTok, in early April.

In the message, he allegedly asked her, “Do you use one finger or two?”, followed by “I asked which finger you use on yourself…”.

In her alleged response, the pupil said: “You’re so dirty minded. I don’t use any finger.”

The teacher allegedly went on to say that she should not tell anyone about the messages.

"Listen, please promise me you won’t tell anybody, and I mean NOBODY that you chat to me,” the message read.

After hearing the allegations, the parents demanded that the teacher not return to school on Tuesday.

They called for his permanent removal from the school and if found guilty, from the education sector.

Veran Jankee, who has two children at the school - in grades 5 and 7 - said they had been informed that the education department had issued a directive that the teacher not attend school on Tuesday.

“They have termed it as a precautionary removal. However, while investigations are ongoing and I don’t want to prejudge, there has been talks that this was not the first such incident with him. It has been alleged this also occurred when he taught at other schools. However, if the allegations are found to be true then he should be removed from the education system and not have access to any child.

“As a parent, all we want is for our children to be safe, especially when they are at school. We don’t need such ‘predators’ using the opportunity of school to approach our children. Thankfully, the parent of the alleged victim noticed a change in her behaviour and started digging further. She notified the school. If she was not vigilant, who knows how long or far this would have gone,” he said.

Nerusha Maharaj, the mother of a Grade 5 male pupil, said she had found out about the alleged incident from watching the news.

“While we understand that the school has to follow protocols, we are the parents and have every right to know. It is sad and frustrating that this happened weeks ago but we had to hear about it on the news. Furthermore, he was moved from teaching to doing admin work. But he was still on the premises, so how was that protecting the children? The education department needs to move faster when dealing with such issues and be more transparent as this is our children’s lives that are being compromised.”

Neema Keshav, the mother of a Grade 4 female pupil, said it was scary to hear about such allegations at the school.

“We send our children to school so they can have a brighter future, but this causes a great darkness over that dream. It is a horrible feeling as a parent as you now have to ask your child if anyone, be it a teacher or a fellow pupil had ‘touched or misbehaved with them’.

“You also have to explain to them why you are asking these questions. It is difficult. We should not have to be asking our children these questions. However, we didn’t expect this at the school and we hope that it will be dealt with properly,” she said.

Dinesh Ramsunder, whose child is in Grade 5 said: “To have an alleged sexual perpetrator in the same school as your child is of great concern. But I am now standing up, not only for my child, but for all and calling on the education department to deal with this swiftly. In addition, there is a case that has been opened and the investigation should not be dragged out.”

Alicia Kissoon, ward 23 councillor, said she had been approached by several concerned parents.

She, together with parent representatives engaged with the school management to provide feedback to those present at the protest.

“While I am not the councillor for the ward in which the incident occurred, several of the parents who were at the protest, are residents of my ward. These parents are deeply distressed by the serious allegations involving a senior teacher and have called for greater transparency and accountability. The protest reflects a wider outcry for urgent intervention to ensure pupils safety.

“While I cannot comment on the specifics of the case to safeguard the privacy of the minor involved, it is imperative that this issue be addressed with the seriousness and urgency it warrants. The education department must also communicate clearly and act decisively to address the matter with sensitivity and integrity,” she said.

Thirona Moodley, the chief executive officer of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) in KZN, said they condemned any act of sexual grooming or advances of a sexual nature between a teacher and pupil.

“Teachers stand in for parents while pupils are at school. They are supposed to protect pupils and not use their positions to exploit them.

“However, we can’t be judge and jury before these allegations are tested. In addition, the education department must investigate and report their findings to all concerned.”

