South African religious organisations condemn terrorist attack in India

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to JS Chandramouli Garu and Madhusudhan Garu, victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

SOUTH African religious organisations have condemned the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of more than 26 people and left several others injured in the tourist town of Pahalgam in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Tuesday.

According to IANS, the attackers, believed to be members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Security forces said at least five to six terrorists, wearing camouflage outfits and kurta pyjamas, emerged from the dense pine forest surrounding the Baisaran meadow and opened fire with AK-47 rifles.

The group included Pakistani terrorists, who infiltrated the Valley just days before the attack, Intelligence sources said.

Pradeep Ramlall, secretary of the Hindu Dharma Association of SA (Hindasa) Seva Foundation, which represents the Girmitya community, unequivocally condemned the “senseless” act of violence.

The organisation wrote to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, expressing its condolences and support.

“The loss of innocent lives in such a brutal manner is a stark reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism and the profound suffering it inflicts upon communities. In this time of grief we stand in unwavering solidarity with the government and people of India,” he said.

Ramlall said terrorism, in all its forms and manifestation, was a grave threat to humanity.

“We remain committed to working alongside India and the international community to uphold the values of peace, tolerance and mutual respect.”

In a statement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad SA condemned the attack and violence meted out to Hindu tourists.

“We express our outrage at the attacks on innocent victims who have travelled to Pahalgam. This is yet another dark day in humanity after 9/11, 26/11, 7/7 and 10/7, where the world echoed -'Never again!' Yet the perpetrators of such violence continue to commit the most heinous crimes against humanity.

“These are targeted attacks on Hindus and reflect Hindu hate not only in the Jammu Kashmir region of Pahalgam but other countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh. We call upon our SA government and citizens to condemn these attacks and raise concern against the increase of Hindu hate globally.”

We ask the government of India and the world community to consider this as an attack on our

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS), in a statement, said it was deeply troubled by the rise in unprovoked acts of violence across the globe, particularly those targeting innocent civilians.

“In pursuit of political power and territorial dominance, various governments and non-state actors are engaging in actions that result in widespread human suffering. The indiscriminate loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that no cause or ideology can justify.”

The SAHMS said it unequivocally condemns all acts of violence committed in the name of religion.

“Violence, in any form, stands in direct contradiction to the fundamental tenets of Hinduism. The sacred scriptures -the Vedas, the Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita, resoundingly advocate for peace, non-violence (ahimsa), and the sanctity of all living beings. These teachings form the moral and spiritual backbone of our tradition, emphasizing compassion, tolerance, and the pursuit of harmony.

“Such actions not only distort the essence of faith but also violate the shared values of humanity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all victims of violence, wherever they may be, and stand in solidarity with those who have suffered irreparable loss.”

Pundit Kirun Satgoor, president of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha SA, said the organisation stood firm in condemning the acts of violence which shook communities and took innocent lives.

“The attack on tourists and a few days before the tragic death of a Hindu community leader in Bangladesh, which creates further insecurities for minorities, has left us mourning and reflecting on our shared humanity. These violations of human rights are unacceptable.

“In times of darkness, we must become beacons of light. Violence can never be the answer; it is in peace, dialogue, and understanding that we find true strength. Let us rise above the shadows of hate and conflict,” he said.

Satish Komal, chairperson of the Lotus Economic Forum - South Africa, said: “The loss of lives of Hindus, who were particularly targeted, regrettably comes as no surprise. We are again witness to the scourge of a sick mentality that ‘mine and mine alone’ must prevail and all others that do not bow before what I believe should be wiped out from the face of the earth. Terrorists and terrorism are rife across the globe and the sooner we remove our ‘blinkers’ that make us think that these are isolated issues and we are safe the better.”

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), said it was deeply saddened by the news of the attack on tourists.

“We believe acts of violence and extremism have no place in society and constitute a threat to peace, security and development. The South African government reiterates its condemnation of terrorist attacks in any form and from whichever quarter.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives and to all those who have been injured in this horrific incident,” read the statement.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad SA will host an online mass prayer appeal for the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack on Sunday at 9am on Facebook.com/vishwahinduparishadsa