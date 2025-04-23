Murder in Newlands West: man shot dead during attempted hijacking attempt

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in an alleged attempted hijacking outside a shop in Newlands West on Tuesday night.

The man, who had since been identified as Austin Mark Khan, was shot several times and died at the scene.

Gareth Naidoo, spokesperson for KZNVIP Protection Services, said their reaction units were dispatched to the scene after receiving several reports of gunfire at about 6pm.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that four armed male suspects in a white Toyota Etios sedan had attempted to hijack a vehicle near a local shop. It is believed that during the course of the attempted hijacking, and while fleeing the scene, the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim.

“Despite the response of KZNVIP paramedics, the victim was found critically injured and unresponsive. Sadly, he showed no signs of life upon medical assessment and was declared deceased at the scene. We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said Newlands East police are investigating cases of carjacking and murder.

“It has been reported that the victim was in his vehicle when he was ambushed by the suspects who demanded his vehicle before fatally wounding him.”

A relative of Khan said the family demanded justice.

