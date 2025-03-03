Conflicting reports emerge over KZN VIP tactical officers killed in shootout

KZN VIP's tactical officers that were allegedly shot and killed by police. From left, Michael Shabangu, Bulelani Mbasa, Bonga Mtshali and Simon Ndaba.

Conflicting reports have emerged over the shooting which left four security officers dead in the Eastern Cape.

Last night, the employer of four tactical officers who were allegedly shot and killed by police released a statement into the allegations surrounding their deaths.

In the statement, KZN VIP Protection Services confirmed the alleged killing of four of its employees, Michael Shabangu, Bulelani Mbasa, Bonga Mtshali and Simon Ndaba, in the Eastern Cape on February 20.

They said, at this stage, they were unable to verify the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The police have issued multiple conflicting statements, which have led to irresponsible and inaccurate media reports. Some have wrongfully labelled our officers as suspects involved in a cash-in-transit robbery and accused them of possessing unlicensed firearms.

“We would like to clarify that videos and photographs circulating on social media serve as evidence to the contrary, and we remain hopeful that they will help to prove the innocence of our members. In light of this tragic event, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has opened a murder investigation, which is currently ongoing,” it read.

Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, an Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson, said seven armed suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police on N2 near Ndabakazi outside Butterworth in the Eastern Cape

She said members attached to the National Intervention unit operationalised after they received information about two vehicles with firearms driving from Cofimvaba.

“Police spotted the vehicles next to Cofimvaba and attempted to stop them. The suspects sped off. A chase ensued, and a backup was called to assist on the chase. While they were between Ndabakazi and Butterworth, the alleged suspects shot at the police, who then retaliated. On investigation, seven people were fatally wounded, and firearms were recovered in their vehicles. The case has been referred to IPID for further investigation.”

