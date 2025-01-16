Single father scoops millions in Lotto Jackpot

“I immediately shared the news with my child and went to take a bath to calm myself down”, said the winner.

One person has won the R38,517,450 Lotto jackpot from draw number 2505, conducted on January 8.

"This marks another significant payout under Ituba's operation, the largest in 2025 so far," said Ithuba, the official operator of the National Lottery in South Africa, in a statement.

The winner discovered that lady luck had visited his doorstep when he checked his winning numbers on the internet.

The elated winner told Ithuba that while he was in disbelief, he instantly shared the good news with his teenage child.

“I immediately shared the news with my child and went to take a bath to calm myself down”, he said.

Despite his excitement, he remains remarkably calm and focused, with a clear plan to elevate his life and secure his child's future.

"My first priority is to buy a house and enroll in a business course," he revealed.

"While taking care of the essentials, I also want to spoil my child and invest some of the winnings to secure our future."

Charmaine Mabuza, the CEO of Ithuba, shared her pride in witnessing this significant pay-out, saying" "We are thrilled that this deserving father can now embrace new opportunities and build a brighter future for himself and his family. We wish him all the best on this exciting journey."

As the winner looks to the future, he plans to continue working until he completes his business qualification.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life," he said.

