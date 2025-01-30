Romance scam: How Facebook swindler 'Dr Mike' duped four elderly South African women

The man befriended the women, aged between 65 and 78, on social media and continued their conversations over WhatsApp, promising them romantic dates when he visited Durban. Picture: Facebook

Four elderly women from Phoenix, Tongaat and Verulam have been scammed of R120,000 by Facebook swindler "Dr Mike", who claimed to be a medical doctor from London working in New York.

The man befriended them on social media and continued their conversations over WhatsApp, promising them romantic dates when he visited Durban.

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the women, aged between 65 and 78, contacted him in an attempt to retrieve their money.

"The victims befriended the man on Facebook. He identified himself as Doctor Mike from London. He added that he was practising in New York in the USA.

"After a brief conversation, Dr Mike promised the women that he would visit Durban and on his arrival he would meet them for romantic dates. He added that he would bring $500,000 in cash into the country. The women further explained to reaction officers that the numbers used by the man were sim cards with a USA and UK prefix."

While the women were lured in by his charm, Dr Mike only had one agenda.

When he "arrived" in Durban, Dr Mike WhatsApped them claiming he had been arrested at King Shaka International Airport.

He told them his money, equivalent to R9 million, had been confiscated by the police.

"He requested R20,000 to R50,000 be transferred immediately into his account, so he could get the dollars released and the women could then fetch him from the airport."

Balram said one victim transferred money on three occasions after he explained via a message that he was being held at an underground prison at the airport.

“When the monies were transferred, the women then travelled to the airport awaiting Dr Mike's arrival."

But there was no Dr Mike at the arrivals.

"The victims were then blocked on social media."

Balram said the women did not open cases at SAPS. They instead hoped Rusa would be able to track down the swindler and return their money.

THE POST