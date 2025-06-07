Running against the odds at age 70

Roy Govender. Image: Supplied

AT AGE 70, Roy Govender, of Umbilo, is preparing for his first Comrades Marathon. While he does not know what to expect, he hopes to finish his first 89km race to make his family proud. Govender, a member of Woodview Athletics Club in Phoenix, said his daughter and son-in-law, who are members of a running club, invited him to participate in a 5km race two years ago.

“They knew I enjoyed keeping active and said I should give running a chance. They said it would be perfect for me. It is funny because I had no prior running experience. The last time I took running seriously was during school sports many years ago," he laughed. "I was initially reluctant but I decided to do the 5km race. I ended up finishing last but that pushed me to do better. I started training for the next six months, so I could enter other races. I then joined Woodview Athletics Club. I thought to myself, 'why not push myself' and I’m glad I did."

The former transport controller competed in qualifying races for the Comrades Marathon, including a 42km Durban International Marathon event, and the 21km Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town. Reflecting on his journey thus far, Govender said he tried to keep his mind mentally strong and often thought about making it over the finish line.

“I am excited about my first Comrades Marathon. I don’t know what to expect but I will push through to do my best and make my family proud." He said he was in good health and trained every morning to ensure his body was ready for the run.