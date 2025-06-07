Medical student will spend 21st birthday today resting before the ultimate run

Arnav Dasrath, a third year medical student, celebrates his 21st birthday today and will tackle his first Comrades Marathon on Sunday. .

Dasrath, of Shallcross, who is studying at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, said competing in the 89.9km race - from Pietermaritzburg to Durban - had been on his bucket list.

“The Comrades Marathon was something I have wanted to do since I was little. Two years ago, I started running as a hobby. However, watching last year's race and being inspired by the runners' positive attitudes cemented my decision to compete this year," said Dasrath.

"I signed up for my first Comrades Marathon last November and started documenting my journey on Instagram to spread positivity and encourage others to start their own journeys.”

He has participated in half marathons, full marathons and an ultra marathon to qualify for the Comrades Marathon.

Dasrath, a member of the Rising Sun Chatsworth Athletic Club, said he was unsure what to expect. But he did not intend on putting too much pressure on himself.

"I want to enjoy the support from my family, friends and spectators. I want to take it all in. I have worked hard to balance my studies and running, so the Comrades Marathon will be a chance to celebrate the work with those around me."

He would like to finish in under 11 hours.

“However, as long as I have a medal around my neck, I will consider it a successful race. Running is a privilege, and I believe that while I am fit and healthy and able to do these things, I should. You are never too old or too young to start your journey."

He will spend his birthday with his family at home - resting, preparing and planning for tomorrow's race.

"However, on Sunday I will celebrate with everyone on the road. I can't wait."

Dasrath will run for the Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa.

