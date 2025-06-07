Looking forward to earning his green number

Anand Naidoo. Image: Supplied

The "greatest achievement" in Anand Naidoo's sporting career, is having crossed the finish line at his first Comrades Marathon in 2011. Fast forward to Sunday, Naidoo will compete in his 10th race and hopefully earn his green number. A green number is a race number that is permanently allocated to a runner after they have completed 10 Comrades Marathons.

Naidoo, 52, of Shastri Park in Phoenix, is a credit manager. He entered his first Comrades Marathon as a challenge to himself. “The Comrades Marathon is regarded as the 'ultimate human challenge'. Being goal-driven, I attempted my first run in 2011 and crossed the finish line to earn my first medal. This was the greatest achievement in my sports career,” said Naidoo.

"I finished in 11 hours and 16 minutes. Completing the run made me believe I was a winner. This was when my confidence set in to keep going." He said the most difficult part about the endurance run was tiredness and muscle fatigue.

"It sets in toward the latter part of the race, usually after 60km. You have to keep believing in yourself that you can still cross the finish line. Your sense of passion, determination and courage is key to keep you moving. As a runner, you may feel you are under-trained. What matters on the day is your trust in God." As D-Day looms, he runs between 40km and 50km a week and has two days of rest.

"This week is about carbo loading on potatoes, sweet potatoes, yams and pasta, and eating protein-rich foods like fish and chicken. Beetroot and spinach are also essential for iron. "I look forward to a great down-run, while enjoying each stride to the finish, aiming for my best finish time. I would love to complete the race in under 11 hours, but to finish and earn a green number will be rewarding enough."