Pastor running towards his 21st Comrades Marathon

Keseval Munsamy, a pastor from Phoenix, who received his double green number for his 20th Comrades Marathon last year, aspires to complete two more runs before turning 60.

“I want to finish my last race, the 100th edition of the Comrades Marathon, in 2027. That is four months before my 60th birthday. After that, I will still participate in shorter races to keep my running career going because running has always been a part of my life,” said Munsamy.

He received his first green number in 2012. A green number is awarded to runners who have completed 10 or more Comrades and is permanently allocated for all future races.

Munsamy got his Double Green Number Club in 2024 after successfully completing 20 Comrades Marathons.

He started running while in school and entered his first Comrades Marathon at age 23 and joined Woodview Athletics Club.

“I loved running and athletics at school, so naturally, when I finished school, it was a no-brainer for me to progress into running competitively,” said Munsamy.

"The first race in 1991 was an up-hill run. I completed it in 9 hours and 11 minutes. At that stage, I was young and naïve. I had no clear plan. I just wanted to compete. However, I was strong and finished at a good time.”

He took time off and returned in 1994 where he completed the Comrades Marathon in 8 hours and 45 minutes.

“This time, I ensured I was ready and ran with a purpose. I had more experience and knew what to expect. I was proud that I reached the finish line at such a good time.

"I did not run in 1995 and in 1996, when I returned, I was unable to complete the race. Life was busy that year. My children were young and we were building a house, so I had no time to train. When it comes to the Comrades Marathon, you have to train regularly. It has to be taken seriously."

Over the years, he competed whenever he could while taking breaks in between the years.

In preparation for Sunday's event, Munsamy runs 60km a week and eats healthy.

"You have to look after your body and your mind. You need mental endurance to finish this race."

