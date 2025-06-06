Belvedere Shri Mariammen Dhuruga Temple seeks community support for renovations

The prayer area at the Belvedere Shri Mariammen Dhuruga Temple. Image: Supplied

The Belvedere Shri Mariammen Dhuruga Temple in Tongaat, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in August, are seeking community support for essential renovations. The devotees have embarked on a mission to upgrade and modernise the temple. Keshyn Moodley, the vice chairperson and guru (priest), said: “We are currently working on the temple renovations as it is in a bad state from structural damage. We plan on going into a Kumbh Abhishekam for the consecration of the temple afterwards,” said Moodley. He said they have 200 devotees who attend their smaller prayers annually but around 4 000 attend their Mariammen Aadi prayer in July.

The Belvedere Shri Mariammen Dhuruga Temple under renovations. Image: Supplied

“The temple is situated in a lower-income area and with devotees facing difficulties, we seek whatever assistance we can receive. Our humble temple, a beacon of faith and devotion for nearly 35 years, stands as a sacred sanctuary for all who seek solace, hope, and spiritual growth.

"Nestled in the heart of Belvedere, it has been a place where families gather, prayers are answered, and communities are united. However, time has taken its toll on the temple’s structures, which requires urgent care. “The walls require fresh paint, the roof needs repairing to keep our sacred space safe, and the ceilings are fragile and falling apart. The main Moolastanum, which holds our cherished deities, is suffering from water damage. We wish to lower its level, so the divine forms of the Goddess and her sons can be seen clearly and revered fully by all visitors." He said they had a sponsor for the new Muruga and Ganesha murthis (statues), which would stand side-by-side with the Mother Goddess. "These new idols will enrich our temple, creating a harmonious space where the divine family is visible and accessible to everyone.”

The Belvedere Shri Mariammen Dhuruga which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in August but require financial support to continue renovations. Image: Supplied