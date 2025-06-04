Supporting youth development: Ashay Sewlall's Comrades Marathon challenge

Ashay Sewlall. Image: Supplied

Ashay Sewlall, a TikTok creator and former professional footballer, is tackling the Comrades Marathon to raise funds for Sinosizo Siyaphambili, a charity dedicated to uplifting disadvantaged youth. Sewlall, who recently moved from Richards Bay to Umhlanga in Durban, is a communications officer at a logistics company. Athletics is not new to the 24-year-old. He participated in athletics, soccer, rugby, hockey and cricket in school.

At age 18, he played professional soccer for Richards Bay Football Club and captained the U23 team until his contract at the club ended last year. Even though Sewlall is sporty, he has not followed a training plan for the Comrades Marathon.

“I have a passion for fitness and decided the Comrades Marathon would be a challenge to see how mentally-strong I am. I love challenging myself and making my parents, family and friends proud. “Due to relocating from Richards Bay to Durban, I haven't followed a training plan. I only did two 42.2km marathons in February and April to qualify for the Comrades Marathon. However, the Richards Bay Athletics Club knows that whether I'm ready or not, I will show up for my charity. “I may not be prepared but I’m always ready. I think the toughest part will be after the 35 to 40km mark as that is the furthest distance I've run. I’d like to complete the Comrades Marathon in under 12 hours. As a novice, my goal is to get the medal."

He said since he grew up in KwaZulu-Natal and spent most of his football journey in the rural areas, he had a strong affinity to the Sinosizo Siyaphambili. He joined the organisation at age 10.

“Sinosizo Siyaphambili is dedicated to uplifting vulnerable children and youth in under-resourced communities. They are based in the eThekwini and KwaDukuza municipalities and the organisation provides aftercare programs, psychosocial support, daily meals, and early childhood development services. “I have been supporting Sinosizo Siyaphambili for several years, both as a volunteer and an advocate. I am passionate about youth development and believe in the power of education and nutrition to break the cycle of poverty. "My decision to run the Comrades Marathon in support of our work is just one example of my commitment to making a difference. "I always knew that one day, when I was old and smarter, I would love to help kids or anyone in need, even if I can give them hope. The most important thing in life is to make people smile and believe."

The funds raised through Sewlall’s Comrades Marathon campaign will go directly towards sustaining the NPO’s aftercare and ECD programs, which provides daily meals, psychosocial and educational support. “After 14 years of impact, the NPO is currently facing significant financial strain. These funds are critical, not only to continue their existing programs but also to help them keep their doors open so they can continue being a place of hope and support for the children who rely on them every day. “I am grateful for everyone chipping in and supporting this campaign. I know that when it comes to donations for charity, it’s difficult but so far it has reached the target I was hoping for."