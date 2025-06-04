Jorah Soojay triumphs at the 2025 African Schools Individual Chess Championship

Jorah Soojay, a 16-year-old chess player from Ballito, made history by winning the U17 division at the 2025 African Schools Individual Chess Championship in Mombasa, Kenya. He achieved a perfect score, becoming the only competitor across 1 109 players to achieve an unbeaten record. Jorah played a total of 9 rounds and won each match.

“My opponents were incredibly skilled, and some matches lasted over five hours. Additionally, I fell ill with the flu before my first game, making the tournament even more challenging, but I fought through and persevered,” he said.

Jorah said winning every game in this championship filled him with gratitude and joy.

“Beyond the trophy, this victory symbolises resilience, faith, and the unwavering support of my family, friends, and my country. I am honored to have gotten gold for South Africa and to have earned my provisional FIDE Master (FM) title through this success.

“My next major goal is to achieve my International Master (IM) title. This championship has inspired me to push forward and continue growing as a chess player.”