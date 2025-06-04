Jorah Soojay triumphs at the 2025 African Schools Individual Chess Championship
Winning big
Jorah Soojay
Image: Rajesh Jantilal
Jorah Soojay, a 16-year-old chess player from Ballito, made history by winning the U17 division at the 2025 African Schools Individual Chess Championship in Mombasa, Kenya. He achieved a perfect score, becoming the only competitor across 1 109 players to achieve an unbeaten record. Jorah played a total of 9 rounds and won each match.
“My opponents were incredibly skilled, and some matches lasted over five hours. Additionally, I fell ill with the flu before my first game, making the tournament even more challenging, but I fought through and persevered,” he said.
Jorah said winning every game in this championship filled him with gratitude and joy.
“Beyond the trophy, this victory symbolises resilience, faith, and the unwavering support of my family, friends, and my country. I am honored to have gotten gold for South Africa and to have earned my provisional FIDE Master (FM) title through this success.
“My next major goal is to achieve my International Master (IM) title. This championship has inspired me to push forward and continue growing as a chess player.”
Jorah Soojay with his parents, Joanne and Rajan, at King Shaka International Airport.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal
Jorah attends Ashton International College in Ballito and said managing school with chess was not easy.
“Balancing academics and chess has been a challenge, especially since school has taken priority in my daily life. While I may not play as frequently as before, chess has taught me time management, strategic thinking, and composure under pressure, all of which help me excel in school as well."
He said he wanted to study actuarial science or data analysis, fields that aligned with his love for problem-solving and strategic thinking.
"Additionally, I envision running my own business, where I can apply my skills in a way that challenges me, while creating something meaningful and impactful. While chess will always be a part of my journey, I am excited to explore multiple paths that allow me to grow and contribute in different ways,” said Jorah.
Jorah will be competing in the South African Open Chess Tournament this month.
