Givahn prepares for his first Comrades Marathon: expecting a 'humbling experience'

Givahn Ranjith, third from left, with fellow Woodview Athletics Club runners, who will also be running in the Comrades Marathon. They are, from left, Shaunesh Maharaj, Rajen Munesar, and Venothan Pillay. Image: Supplied

Givahn Ranjith, a 30-year-old telecommunications representative from Phoenix, has decided to take on the biggest race of his life and run his first Comrades Marathon. Ranjith, a member of the Woodview Athletics Club, said: “I never dreamed of running the Comrades Marathon until I qualified. I always thought it was way ahead of me. However, my friends in the running community motivated me to take on the challenge and push myself.”

He said he started running two years ago. "My training has been good. I know the run will not be easy and that it will test my limits. However, I am looking forward to the camaraderie along the route, the support from spectators, and the personal growth that comes from taking on something this demanding. My goal is to finish within the 12-hour cutoff. I’m expecting a humbling experience."

He said he trained five to six days a week. "This depends on the phase of my training block, which means how often and how hard I train depends on which stage I’m currently in. Base phase, building phase, peak phase, taper phase, and all this is done to be ready for race day."

Ranjith said he currently experienced a mix of nerves and excitement. "This has been months in the making. I know how hard I have worked and I intend to do my best. Most of all, I want to soak in every moment."