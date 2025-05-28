MEC calls for murder charges following tragic Maidstone bus accident

The bus which plunged off a more than 50 m bridge on R102 in Tongaat.

Following a tragic bus accident in Maidstone in Tongaat yesterday, that resulted in three deaths, the MEC for transport is calling for murder charges against the bus driver and owners.

This comes after Reddy's Bus crashed through the safety barriers and veered off a bridge in Maidstone. The bus driver survived. Fifteen passengers were injured.

Siboniso Duma, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KZN, said the bus driver and the bus owner needed to take responsibility for the accident.

“I have directed our team from Road Traffic Inspectorate to work with SAPS and ensure that the driver doesn't escape and that he faces murder charges, not culpable homicide. Equally, the owners of the bus company must be the subject of an investigation.

“An investigation into the roadworthiness of the bus will be conducted in conjunction with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and South African Police Service,” said Duma.

Ismail Mitha, the owner of Big Show Towing, who towed the bus, said: “It was a terrible scene but this was not the first time I’ve seen an accident at that bridge. It’s a common occurrence. Even having one person injured is one too many and here there were 15 injured and there deceased."

The POST