The dilemma of celebrating graduations: balancing joy and respect

Graduations have "become more about loud celebrations than dignified events". Image: Pexels.com/Emily Ranquist

ACCORDING to educational expert Hendrick Makane graduation ceremonies have "become more about loud celebrations than dignified events". “As an education activist, I believe these ceremonies should maintain a level of respect and decorum, allowing all graduates to feel celebrated and honoured.

“Excessive noise and disruptions can overshadow other graduates' achievements. Graduation ceremonies are a time to acknowledge individual accomplishments, and loud outbursts can detract from this,” said Makaneta. He said loud noise could also detract from the dignity of the ceremony.

Hendrick Makane Image: Supplied

“Graduation is a significant milestone, and maintaining a respectful atmosphere ensures the event's gravity is preserved. To maintain dignity, graduates and families should respect the stage by being mindful of noise levels. “But equally they must avoid excessive noise that might disrupt the ceremony by respecting the proceedings. It is important to follow the ceremony's structure and timing. The other thing is to consider others, including fellow graduates and guests, ensuring they too can also celebrate their achievements."

He said some celebrations, which could make others feel uncomfortable, should be left for home. “It's advisable for graduates and families to reserve their most exuberant celebrations for after the formal ceremony or at home. This allows the graduation ceremony to maintain its dignity, while still permitting joyful expressions of achievement,” he said. Professor Jonathan Jansen, from the Stellenbosch University, said he enjoyed the celebration spectacle at graduation ceremonies but agreed that over celebrating could take away from other graduates.

Professor Jonathan Jansen Image: Supplied

“I like the excitement and enthusiasm of attendees at graduation ceremonies when celebrating the achievements of family members. We have broken the stiffness of European rituals and rigidities and given an African flavour to these events. “However, there has to be some restraint on what is sometimes excessive celebration that drowns out the announcement of the names of graduates, especially ones following after a particularly loud and sustained outburst by a previous candidate crossing the stage,” said Jansen. Dr Rajendran Thangavelu Govender, the Commissioner of the CRL Rights Commission (Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities), said everyone's culture was different and deserved its own time to shine.

Dr Rajendran Thangavelu Govender. Image: Supplied

“It is a big moment when you graduate, and gone are the days of outdated colonial times when one sits quietly at a graduation ceremony. Families and the graduates work hard to graduate, so how they behave is not an issue. The notion of sitting quietly, like it is a solemn occasion, is old fashioned. “Everyone should have the freedom to scream to acknowledge and celebrate in their own ways. It is all in excitement. We need to understand that we live in a diverse South Africa. Graduations are now colourful and exciting. “I remember when I graduated with my PhD. I did my dissertation on different cultures and all the different cultures present at my graduation ceremony were screaming and ululating for me. It's a primitive mentality to be offended by one’s excitement,” said Govender.