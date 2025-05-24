Graduation expenses: what parents are willing to pay for their children's big day

Professional hair and make-up can be expensive. Image: Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels.com

FOR graduation day, many graduates and their families incur huge costs to make the day special. Some of the costs include clothing, hair, make-up, gown hire, and photography. Many parents said that making their children happy on their special day was their main aim, so the cost did not matter.

Samantha Naicker, a single mother and content creator on TikTok (SassySam), showcased her daughter's graduation journey and spent R7 500 to kit out her daughter. “When we add up all the costs, like hair, make-up and dress we were shocked to see it came out to R7 500. But it was a once in a lifetime experience and I was happy to see my daughter so excited. In my opinion, the cost was worth it as long as my daughter was happy,” said Naicker.

She said she had been saving for the occasion. “My daughter worked hard to get her degree, so she deserved to receive the happiness and grandeur on graduation day. As a single mother, I always made sure my daughter had the best of everything,” she added.

Jessica Raghunan said the cost of graduation was high. “There is a big cost involved when getting ready for graduation. Putting an outfit together with the accessories may seem small in the beginning, but the costs were high in the end. But I did not count the costs. It made my daughter happy and that was what mattered the most,” said Raghunan.

Annelissa Moodley, a graduate, said she tried to minimise the costs for her special day. “I did not want my parents to be put in expense, so I decided to wear what I already owned. It was an outfit that I had worn for my cousin's wedding. I did my own make-up and hair. I don’t condemn people spending large amounts of money for graduation but I just did not see the point. “The make-up and hair would be washed off a few hours later and the dress packed away. It did not seem feasible to me. However, I did put a lot of effort in my appearance, as I do love doing my own make-up,” said Moodley.