Double doctors: Meet the couple who both earned their PhDs in medicine

Dr Shalendra Misser and Dr Usha Chhagan. Image: Supplied

Dr Usha Chhagan and Dr Shalendra Misser, a married couple from Musgrave, have both achieved their PhDs in medicine, showcasing their dedication to their fields and the community. They graduated from the UKZN's Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine in 1998. Chhagan, who matriculated from Durban Girls’ Secondary School, is the senior specialist of a psychiatry unit in the public sector and lectures in the Department of Psychiatry at UKZN.

She has two Masters degrees - in psychiatry and philosophy and ethics of mental health. “I grew up and completed schooling in Durban, while Shalen moved around South Africa, having lived in several cities and towns. However, even as a child I had one intention – to become a doctor and to serve our community,” said Chhagan.

Her PhD research explored the interplay between HIV, substance use, and first episode psychosis (FEP), a field that required mental health responses in South Africa. “I wanted to better understand the complex dynamics affecting mental health in our communities, especially among people living with HIV and struggling with substance use. “My findings highlighted the critical need for tailored treatment strategies for individuals bearing the triple burden of HIV, psychosis and substance use. I called for mental health to be prioritised at the national policy level."

Both of them are the first doctors in their respective families. “I was always interested in academics, so I stayed attached to UKZN's medical school, and at the same time provided clinical services in the public sector. I spent 5 years on my Phd. However, with the interruption during Covid-19, clinical care became a priority. There was also a hold on research due to Covid-19 restrictions, so I took longer to complete the PhD." Misser is a paediatric neuroradiologist at Lake Smit and Partners. He has multiple qualifications, including a Master's in medical sciences and several diplomas from the European Society of Neuroradiology.

“I was born in Durban and raised in towns across South Africa. I became a doctor because of my father. He was a school principal, who once dreamed of becoming a doctor himself,” said Misser. Misser conducted in-depth neuroradiological research focusing on hypoxic-ischaemic brain injury (HIBI), a key contributor to cerebral palsy and how it could be better understood and classified using MRI.

“I was always interested in radiology since this is a field that interacts with patients and doctors from all aspects of medicine, which is what I love about it. I went further and gained a PhD because I always strived for excellence and wanted to improve." He said studying towards a PhD was "not an easy undertaking". "Usha is based at one of the busiest units in Durban, and I am at a busy private practice. We are also raising two teenagers. It was difficult, especially without compromising on family time but we made it through."

He said that having accomplished a PhD together had not yet sunk in but they knew it would help them further their respective careers. “We mostly feel humbled that so many people have reached out to congratulate us and be part of the celebration of this achievement. This allows a specialist to really improve as a researcher, to learn so much more about the field of medicine, and make a lasting contribution to society."