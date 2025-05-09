Holidaymakers face ban after provoking hippo in St Lucia
“The video shows a full adult female estimated to be about +800kg. If it charges, it can reach a speed of about 30 km/hr which easily surpasses human being”
A GROUP of holidaymakers could face a permanent ban from St Lucia after they provoked a hippo, in the town’s Pelican Street.
The distressed animal charged at the holidaymakers, who were lucky to escape with only “scrapes and bruises”.
Following the incident last Wednesday evening, iSimangaliso Wetland Park has issued a warning about wildlife safety and the importance of respecting animals in their natural habitat.
The group are being investigated by the iSimangaliso Wetland Park after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
In the video, the holidaymakers are seen provoking the hippo, which was making its way down the street to a nearby watering hole.
Bystanders could be heard saying “that thing is going to charge” and “they are not listening”.
Seconds thereafter, the clearly distressed hippo is seen charging at the three people in its path.
One person was knocked to the ground by the animal.
In the chaos, the visibly upset bystanders confronted the holidaymakers asking them: “What is wrong with you?”
St Lucia lies within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park and is a protected area which is home to large numbers of hippos, crocodiles, pelicans and flamingos.
iSimangaliso Wetland Park confirmed that the incident happened in St Lucia on the evening of April 30.
It has since launched an investigation into the incident which could result in a permanent ban of the holidaymakers from the town and possible legal action if they are found to have contravened any of the conservation by-laws.
Bheki Manzini, spokesperson for iSimangaliso Wetland Park, said they were deeply concerned about the incident, especially since the hippo could have killed the holidaymakers.
“The video shows a full adult female estimated to be about +800kg. If a hippo feels cornered and threatened, it charges and can reach a speed of about 30 km/h which easily surpasses human beings,” he said.
Manzini said that hippo viewing was not uncommon in St Lucia.
“Seeing roaming hippos in the St Lucia town is part of the breathtaking visitor experience to iSimangaliso Wetland Park. However, the visitors must understand that these animals are in their natural habitat. It is therefore important to always keep a safe distance and not threaten them. They are generally not aggressive when they are not threatened.
“iSimangaliso is greatly disturbed by the behaviour displayed by this group of visitors, hence a swift reaction had to be taken in the interest of protecting the animal and the public, and avert similar behaviour from repeating itself.
“This is part of discharging the conservation function for the safety of everybody for the current and future generations to enjoy. We will continue educating the public about good and bad behaviour,” said Manzini.
He said visitors should always keep a safe distance when taking selfies and not threaten the animals.
In keeping with the safety of the animals and the rules, the iSimangaliso Wetland Park decided to take immediate action against the offenders.
The holidaymakers were told to vacate the St Lucia town and were not allowed to book anywhere else.
“When such incidents happen, an investigation is instituted to establish facts and appropriate decision, and sanction will be implemented. Based on the preliminary reports of the incident, an immediate mutual decision was taken to terminate their booking and exit the park in the interest of all parties.
“We are grateful that no one was injured or killed during this unfortunate incident which was nearly fatal,” said Manzini.
The St Lucia Ratepayers Forum also issued a public safety statement after the “irresponsible” incident.
“We are aware of a viral video circulating, showing a group of visitors cornering a hippo in town last night (April 30), resulting in the animal charging. The individuals involved have been identified. While there were reports of scrapes and bruises, we are relieved to confirm that no serious injuries were sustained. The incident has been reported to park authorities, who have confirmed that appropriate steps will be taken,” read the statement.
“We remind all residents and visitors: hippos and other wildlife are extremely dangerous and must be treated with caution and respect. Approaching or cornering these animals not only puts lives at risk, but may also lead to legal consequences. St Lucia is privileged to share space with remarkable wildlife – let’s keep it safe for everyone,” it said.
Lindi van der Merwe, from the St Lucia Ratepayers Forum, said they had put signs all around the town, warning people on the dangers of encountering a hippo.
“Tourists/guests do not adhere to signs that we put up to caution them. They are dangerous creatures, and one should always stay 30m away from them at all times.
“There are more than enough signs. There are even signs where the visitors were charging at the hippo. The people choose to ignore signs, putting themselves and our precious hippos at risk. I’m just glad no one was hurt, but it was irresponsible of them to confront a hippo,” said Van de Merwe.
