Holidaymakers face ban after provoking hippo in St Lucia

A SCREENGRAB of the video where the hippo charged at the lady (in white) lying on the ground and the man (in blue) who tried to escape after they provoked the animal.

A GROUP of holidaymakers could face a permanent ban from St Lucia after they provoked a hippo, in the town’s Pelican Street.

The distressed animal charged at the holidaymakers, who were lucky to escape with only “scrapes and bruises”.

Following the incident last Wednesday evening, iSimangaliso Wetland Park has issued a warning about wildlife safety and the importance of respecting animals in their natural habitat.

The group are being investigated by the iSimangaliso Wetland Park after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the holidaymakers are seen provoking the hippo, which was making its way down the street to a nearby watering hole.

Bystanders could be heard saying “that thing is going to charge” and “they are not listening”.

Seconds thereafter, the clearly distressed hippo is seen charging at the three people in its path.

One person was knocked to the ground by the animal.

In the chaos, the visibly upset bystanders confronted the holidaymakers asking them: “What is wrong with you?”

St Lucia lies within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park and is a protected area which is home to large numbers of hippos, crocodiles, pelicans and flamingos.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park confirmed that the incident happened in St Lucia on the evening of April 30.

It has since launched an investigation into the incident which could result in a permanent ban of the holidaymakers from the town and possible legal action if they are found to have contravened any of the conservation by-laws.

Bheki Manzini, spokesperson for iSimangaliso Wetland Park, said they were deeply concerned about the incident, especially since the hippo could have killed the holidaymakers.

“The video shows a full adult female estimated to be about +800kg. If a hippo feels cornered and threatened, it charges and can reach a speed of about 30 km/h which easily surpasses human beings,” he said.

Manzini said that hippo viewing was not uncommon in St Lucia.

“Seeing roaming hippos in the St Lucia town is part of the breathtaking visitor experience to iSimangaliso Wetland Park. However, the visitors must understand that these animals are in their natural habitat. It is therefore important to always keep a safe distance and not threaten them. They are generally not aggressive when they are not threatened.

“iSimangaliso is greatly disturbed by the behaviour displayed by this group of visitors, hence a swift reaction had to be taken in the interest of protecting the animal and the public, and avert similar behaviour from repeating itself.

“This is part of discharging the conservation function for the safety of everybody for the current and future generations to enjoy. We will continue educating the public about good and bad behaviour,” said Manzini.