A tribute to Dhanalutchmee Pillay

THERE are people who impact on our lives which transcends the ordinary, whose love and sacrifices shape not only who we are but how we approach the world.

My mum Dhanalutchmee Pillay was one of those extraordinary people. To me, she was not just a mother – she was a force of nature. Her legacy is one of unwavering compassion and resilience.

Everything that I am, I owe to my darling mum. She was an epitome of love, beautiful both inside and out.

She was the Mother Teresa of our community who sheltered and nested not just my siblings and I, but many other children.

She had the biggest heart, and no matter how difficult life may have been, she always made a plan. I cherish the fondest memories of her teachings that have grounded me throughout my life. She has been my biggest inspiration and the reason behind my successes.

I never shared this publicly before, only close family and friends know about this testimony, but as I pay tribute to my beloved mum, I feel it is fitting to honour her legacy and treasure the greatest gift that she gave me, which was the gift of life.

The year was 1981. It was the morning of April 2. Mum was in town (Durban) and while crossing the road, she was hit by a bus. She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Wentworth Hospital where her head had to be shaved.

My mum was heavily pregnant. The hospital called my dad in and said he needed to make a choice, either mum or the baby; they could only save one of us. Dad couldn’t make that decision and left the hospital broken.

That night as she lay on her hospital bed, she saw a bright light, a man was standing in front of her. She got up, asking the nurses for him and later found out that she had a vision of Christ. Yes, miracles still do happen.

Mum was discharged from the hospital with no surgery and made a full recovery. On May 18, 1981, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy with no complications – I am that baby.

I will forever be grateful for the gift of life that mum gave to me. Before I was even born, she fought for me. She never gave up on me and made sure her baby was safe.

I never imagined doing life without my mum. But sadly in February 2011, mum passed away after a battle with renal failure. This was a few months before I was elected as a ward councillor.