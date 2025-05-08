PowerBall PLUS: A lucky player wins R28 million in latest draw

A LUCKY participant has won the PowerBall PLUS jackpot of R28,558,423.50, through their banking app.

The ticket was part of the PowerBall PLUS jackpot in Draw 1612, held on Tuesday (May 6).

The winning ticket was purchased via a banking app, with a wager of R67.50 and a manual selection.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of ITHUBA, said she is excited as this was the reason PowerBall Plus was created.

“It's truly fulfilling to witness the PowerBall PLUS doing exactly what it was designed to do —offering players a second chance to win big. This win highlights the convenience and security of playing the National Lottery through banking apps. We are thrilled for the winner and remain committed to delivering a world-class lottery experience through continuous innovation and accessibility,” said Mabuza.

One participant matched five numbers in Division 2, winning over R180,000, while 18 others matched four numbers plus the PowerBall in Division 3, each taking home over R6,000.

