Celebrating a journey of love and happiness

FOR Durban comedienne and entrepreneur, Natashia Munian, becoming a mother has been a life changing and rewarding journey.

The 39-year-old, also known as Bash with Tash, and her husband, Deveshen Munian, took their son home when he was just 2 days old, last year.

Munian said the past eight months with “Baby Munian” had been the most rewarding.

“He has changed my whole world for the better. This kind of joy can never be matched. I also have someone to wake up to, even though I have ‘hunkle’ (Deveshen).

“The adoption process was not an easy one, but through God’s grace we are here. However, there are always challenges, but the last couple of months have been amazing.

“He was only 2 days old when he entered our home, and now eight months later, the sound of a baby in the home is priceless,” she said.

Munian said she had experienced moments with her son that she never thought she would.

“The word ‘mama’ is one I never thought I would hear. We also adore his smile, that even in sad moments we just have to see his beautiful smile and feel better.

“He also loves to laugh and fits in perfectly in our lives. Watching him reach various milestones such as smiling, laughing, crawling and saying his first word, have been amazing.

“The greatest reward of becoming parents is also having special bonding moments, such as when he wants to sleep and I have to sing a Sai or Muruga song for him, or when he follows Deveshen to the kitchen,” she said.

Munian said becoming a mother had also motivated her.

“My son is my motivation to keep going and to continue doing the best I can for him. He has taught me to choose my battles and he has definitely made me more emotional. He has also taught me kindness, compassion, patience and also what it feels like to love someone more than you love yourself.”

Munian said her advice to other new mothers was to “never do things the way people expect you to”.

“You find a rhythm that works for you and in your home. People will try to control you and make you feel like you don’t know what you are doing, but your instincts naturally kick in. You should also be brave. It is okay to be tired and take time off. It is also okay to have bad days.

“But through all your days, remember someone is relying on you.”

Munian said she would celebrate her first Mother’s Day with her son and family.

“I will spend the morning as we do every day with cuddles and giving thanks to God for this beautiful blessing. I will then take my baby to visit my grandmother, mother and sister.

“They have supported and been with me throughout my journey.”

