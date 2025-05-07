Verulam residents live in fear as crime escalates in the CBD
PREM Balram (extreme right) speaks to car guards and the Verulam Community Police Forum chairperson, Donovan Chetty (left), at Todd Street on Monday.
Image: DOCTOR NGCOBO Independent Newspapers
RESIDENTS of Verulam's central business district (CBD) are increasingly fearful as crime rates soar, with reports of theft, stabbings, and armed robberies becoming commonplace, leaving shoppers and business owners on edge.
Prem Balram, head of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said crime was escalating because of the market for stolen goods.
He said people were buying stolen goods at cheaper prices.
“The challenging part is that the same people who complain about crime are the very ones purchasing the stolen goods.
“We have found stolen goods in the possession of prominent people in the community, including businessmen and women, and religious leaders,” said Balram.
“We have seen a drastic increase in crime in Verulam in recent weeks. Last week alone, we responded to over 30 crimes. We received a large volume of calls from shoppers reporting armed robberies, common robberies, theft of motor vehicles and stabbings.
“Most victims of crime opted not to register cases because they do not have faith that the suspects would be arrested.
“For others, their valuables were not insured and they did not want to sit for hours at the police station to register a case,” he said.
To deter criminals, Rusa deployed several marked and unmarked vehicles to the CBD on Monday, Balram said.
“Theft by snatching and stabbing victims during robberies are the common trends. Vehicle theft is also on the rise.
“The hot spots include Island, Todd and Wicks streets. Last week, a man was robbed of his phone by a gang of 20 people. What can anyone do if one is surrounded by 20 people? Sadly, residents are forced to shop in fear.
“Businesses and shoppers have been targeted in recent weeks. Law enforcement officers, including police in uniform, have also been robbed. People who fight back are either attacked, stabbed or shot at. The CBD is becoming a nightmare for shoppers,” he added.
He urged residents to refrain from carrying valuables or exposing valuables while shopping.
“People must refrain from exposing anything of value and should not fight back if they fall victim to these criminals. They could be critically injured or lose their lives.
“If someone is robbed, they must report it to the police so the correct statistics are recorded and crime prevention operations can be planned to find these criminals.
“We are meeting with our law enforcement partners in the coming days to plan joint operations and to conduct high visibility patrols to create a safer environment for shoppers and businesses,” he said.
Donovan Chetty, a member of the Verulam Community Police Forum (CPF), said crime had spiralled out of control.
“I respond to crime in the CBD about 10 times a day on Todd Street alone. Police have planned operations together with the CPF, but there are too few operations compared to the volume of crime.
“We are lending support in this area, but it is not deterring criminals. We have about 10 suspects in a group who target people. As long as you have something of value, you are a target. Business owners are operating in fear, but this is their livelihood and they have to keep their shops opened,” he said.
Elvis Pillay, 39, a car guard in the CBD for 12 years, said he saw criminals “run free” daily in the CBD.
“I watch them snatch people’s phones and bags, and run. They run past police vans and hide near or under the bridge on Todd Street. Nobody is going to follow them and risk their lives. It is not a case that people do not want to help. They are afraid of being shot at or stabbed,” Pillay said.
Saleem Bayat, 60, an employee in the CBD, said he feared for his life every day.
“I work and shop in the CBD. I have never been as fearful as I am now. We see people running for their lives after being assaulted and robbed.
“We see police officers seated in their vehicles while criminals pass them and they do not give chase.
“If police become more active in the area, crime will be reduced,” he added.
Sagren Venkatas, chairperson of the Verulam Business Forum, declined to comment.