14-year-old Shreeya Mahadeo wins National Champion title at AMSASA Championship

Shreeya Mahadeo, a 14-year-old from Malvern, has triumphed at the AMSASA National Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Championship, securing her title as the National Champion of Champions.

The 14-year-old is the new National Champion of Champions (1st) for Grade 6 Level 4.

Last year, Shreeya was placed as the top achiever in her category and in her level but had achieved second place for Dictation Sums, due to being older in the tie-breaker round.

The AMSASA National Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Championship is a national competition hosted by the Abacus Maths Soroban Association of South Africa.

It provides a platform for young children to compete locally, nationally and at an international level using a Japanese mental mathematics technique to perform numerous mathematical operations.

“National Abacus and Mental Arithmetic uses a Japanese mental mathematics technique to perform numerous mathematical operations and use them to solve mathematical problems at a fast pace.

“In these competitions, each child has 9 minutes to write an exam with up to 80 sums using their abacus to do the calculations and a second exam in which they are given up to 80 sums within 3 minutes to do mental maths calculations. There are usually around 250 children competing for each event, ranging from Grades 00 to 10,” said Shreeya.

The Grade 10 pupil at Durban Girls' College has been a dedicated pupil at SMART Mental Arithmetic classes since 2019. Throughout her time, she has developed a wide range of numeracy skills and has excelled in her studies.

“I have participated in five KZN Regional Championship competitions, where I was awarded the Champion of Champions title for being first in my level in 2019, 2021 and 2024, gold medal in 2022 and champion in 2023,” said Shreeya.

From 2020 to 2024, Shreeya also participated in the AMSASA Nationals Championship where she was awarded a silver medal in 2020 and 2021, champion in 2022, a bronze medal in 2023, and a Champion of Champions for being first in her level in 2024.

“There were a few kids at my primary school that attended SMART Mental Arithmetic classes with their teacher Shaila Christian and my parents decided to enlist me in classes. They knew I have a love for mathematics, science and puzzles and thought I could excel in it.

“Shaila Christian helps us to prepare with weekly lessons, past year papers and dictation sums to practice our skills and time. Preparation includes getting enough sleep and practising for 15 minute slots every morning and night."

Shreeya was initially nervous but believed in her ability.

“I put in a lot of hard work and when the event started, I remembered my parents' sacrifice and my charity, Parkinson’s ZA, and gave it my best. I prepared really well with my teacher. It felt amazing and incredible to win. I made everyone proud and I was happy with the exam result."

After winning, she has now been selected for the AIAMA International Championship in Malaysia in July 2025.

“Unfortunately, an international trip is expensive. We have to somehow raise the funds if we are to make this event. As long as I am old enough to compete, I wish to continue with mental maths. My goal is to one day participate in an international competition."

Her parents said they are proud of her continued success.

“She works with consistency and dedication to achieve her goals. She has written her goals in her journal and reflects on it every day to make sure she is on track with progress and improvements. Even if a competition does not result in a podium position, the experience and lessons learnt always count in life," said her mom, Sash Mahadeo.

“Shreeya shows the wisdom and consistency of a mature student. While at SMART Mental Arithmetic, she showed us her talent of fast and consistent learning. To win a national competition, it takes a lot of effort and juggling chess practice and homework at the same time but I know she will be successful."

