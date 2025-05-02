Sai Baba's teachings displayed on digital billboards

The Sri Sathya Sai Global Council of South Africa is celebrating the centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba with a project featuring digital billboards that share his universal messages of love and service across the nation.

Rabbi Bissonram, a member of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council of South Africa and the centenary co-ordinator, said November 3 marked the 100th advent of Sai Baba.

He said they decided to share his messages and teachings through digital billboards out of love and gratitude to the revered spiritual teacher.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's teachings are relevant to all mankind. Therefore, everyone stands to benefit from reading and hopefully enquiring further about these teachings.

"These simple messages of ‘Love All Serve All, Help Ever Hurt Never’ are projected on buildings, at intersections, freeways and at the airport," said Bissonram.

He said in an age of doom and gloom, the messages brought hope and a more positive and caring outlook to life.

"These are universal teachings that are applicable to everyone irrespective of their caste, creed, race, gender, religion, or nationality. They are messages of unity and love that showcase that we are all one. This is an apt message for South Africa, a rainbow nation, underpinned with the feeling of Ubuntu."

The billboards were launched on April 24 and are currently at seven locations.

There are three in Durban (at Argyle Road, Nicole Square Parkade and King Shaka International Airport), two in Gauteng (at Winnie Mandela Drive and M1 South), and one in Cape Town (on the M5 highway Athlone).

Bissonram said in the run-up to the centenary, the messages would appear on the 23rd of each month for 24 hours. But for November, the aim was for the messages to screen daily.

“The sites will vary every month as we want to try and reach as many areas as possible. By the grace of Bhagawan, the cost has been manageable and devotees have come forward to sponsor these billboards. We are pretty sure that other countries around the globe will be following South Africa’s example."

He said something similar was done in New York City in 2024 - with an electronic billboard placed in Times Square showcasing Sai Baba's teachings.

