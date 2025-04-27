Are children overwhelmed by homework? Parents and teachers weigh in...

PARENTS are increasingly concerned about the growing amounts of homework assigned to their children, leading to stress and anxiety. Teachers and parents share their perspectives on the impact of excessive homework on pupils' well-being.

Concerned parents said their children returned home daily from school with increased amounts of homework, leaving them with no time to relax.

One parent said her child was overwhelmed with the quantity of homework and could not complete the daily tasks.

“My daughter waits for her dad and I to come home to help her. By the time she's finished with her homework, her hands are cramping and she often bursts out crying from exhaustion. She also gets stressed if her work is not completed because she is afraid of being reprimanded by her teachers.

“My husband and I work full-time jobs. By the time we return home, we are exhausted. It becomes difficult to assist the children with their homework. Especially my primary school daughter who receives too much homework for such a young child,” said the concerned mother.

Dawood Marther, a parent and a teacher, said even though he noted the excessive amount of homework his children brought home, he still sympathised with teachers.

“I can’t fully fault the teachers, who receive direction from the Department of Education to meet curriculum deadlines. Unfortunately we are in a generation where our children complain and instead of compromising, we give in to their complaints.

“As parents we need to deal with our children and not let them guilt us into feeling bad for them. Yes, we have seen an increase in homework but we need to teach our children time management. We need to motivate them to have schedules in order not to get overwhelmed. I know my children feel overwhelmed at times but they work through it because the homework has to be done,” said Mather.

Retired teacher, Kumseela Naidoo, who had been in the profession for 33 years, said she saw the amount of homework increase year on year.

“There is an enormous amount of homework prescribed. I certainly think that it is too much for pupils. It has taken away valuable play time when kids should be running around and playing outside.

“Parents nowadays talk of hours of complicated homework, which requires a skill set far beyond the child’s ability. It is also becoming a challenge for parents who have to try their hand at wood work, art, choreography and maths,” said Naidoo.

She believed homework should be done in school and the syllabus should be designed accordingly so it could allow children to be free at home.

“In this way, when pupils get projects and self-study assignments it would be met with a degree of enthusiasm. So much homework is given because the syllabus is vast and there is not enough time to finish all the work in class," she said.

Naidoo said pupils in senior grades needed to be assigned self-study tasks to empower them to work independently while junior grades should have homework in moderation.

“I certainly feel bad for pupils who are struggling with busy school days, after school extra murals, extra tuition, tests, assignments and hours of homework. I wish we could look at ways for the syllabus to be consolidated within school hours. Pupils will have the rest of their adult lives to meet deadlines so let's cut them some slack now,” said Naidoo.