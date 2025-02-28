Chatsworth athlete transforms Shivaratri into 16.9km barefoot temple run

Wade Gounden, seated in front of his friends and family who travelled alongside him. They are Kent Gounden, from left, Duran Nairainsamy, Nate Gounden, Keveshan Chetty and Tyrique Govender at the Siva Sathi Alayam in Unit 3.

Wade Gounden transformed his Shivaratri celebration into a unique spiritual journey, running barefoot for 16.9km across Chatsworth to visit seven temples in one night.



This first time Comrades Marathon runner's innovative approach to the sacred night has merged athletic dedication with religious devotion.

During Shivaratri devotees keep vigil, participating in prayers, meditation, and storytelling. Last year, Gounden, from Chatsworth, "temple hopped" overnight on his motorcycle but this year he decided to run instead.

He, and his friends, ran from Unit 5 to 6, 7, 3 and 2 and returned to Unit 6 barefoot, while carrying a bamboo stick on his shoulder.

They started running on Wednesday from 7.15pm to Thursday at 1.15am, completing about 16.9km.

His running companion was Tyrique Govender, while his friends, brothers and cousins drove behind them for safety and for an adventure.

Gounden, 26, said the idea for "temple hopping" came from his running training.

“I came up with the idea while passing numerous temples during my long-run training for the comrades. Having run past the temples made my runs more enjoyable.”

He said he hoped to mirror those in India, who walked barefoot for more than 20km from temple to temple during Shivaratri.

“As an athlete, I feel blessed that God has given me a healthy body free of ailments and this was one way I could give my abilities as an offering to Him.”

They started at the Hare Krishna Temple and then proceeded to the Chinmaya Mission to do the abishek (prayer), followed by the Shri Vishnu temple to see Lord Hanuman.

They continued to the Shree Emperumal Temple where they fed some of the sacred cows and then to the Siva Sathi Alayam, Chatsworth Siva Alayam and the Arena Park Siva Alayam.