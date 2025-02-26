Tongaat Child Welfare Society faces R1.5 million loss due to floods

The Tongaat Child Welfare Society faces a R1.5 million loss after devastating floods destroyed its charity fair preparations. This marked the third natural disaster to impact its crucial fundraising event. The postponement affects 20 000 expected attendees to the four-day event and threatens essential community services.

Due to extensive flood damage, the fair, which was scheduled to start at the Outspan Grounds tomorrow, has been postponed to August.

Clyde Naidoo, the secretary of the Tongaat Child and Family Welfare, said all the work undertaken by the board of management and volunteers had been in vain.

Earlier this week, Naidoo told the POST the municipality had failed to maintain the venue, and this forced volunteers to work around the clock to ensure the event proceeded from Thursday.

Their list of expenses included R25 000 to hire people to assist them to clean the grounds, R8 000 for the Bobcat to clear the courts, R78 000 to erect temporary fencing on the perimeter and R128 000 to hire the grounds. This set them back by R239 000.

At the time, Naidoo said the bill was expected to rise as they were in the process of taking material to cover the water-logged areas.