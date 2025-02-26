Tongaat Child Welfare Society faces R1.5 million loss due to floods
Outspan Grounds in Tongaat flooded.
Image: Supplied
The Tongaat Child Welfare Society faces a R1.5 million loss after devastating floods destroyed its charity fair preparations. This marked the third natural disaster to impact its crucial fundraising event. The postponement affects 20 000 expected attendees to the four-day event and threatens essential community services.
Due to extensive flood damage, the fair, which was scheduled to start at the Outspan Grounds tomorrow, has been postponed to August.
Clyde Naidoo, the secretary of the Tongaat Child and Family Welfare, said all the work undertaken by the board of management and volunteers had been in vain.
Earlier this week, Naidoo told the POST the municipality had failed to maintain the venue, and this forced volunteers to work around the clock to ensure the event proceeded from Thursday.
Their list of expenses included R25 000 to hire people to assist them to clean the grounds, R8 000 for the Bobcat to clear the courts, R78 000 to erect temporary fencing on the perimeter and R128 000 to hire the grounds. This set them back by R239 000.
At the time, Naidoo said the bill was expected to rise as they were in the process of taking material to cover the water-logged areas.
The Child Welfare charity fair before and after the flooding.
Image: Supplied
Following the overnight downpour, Naidoo said all the fences that were repaired were damaged and the ground was further water-logged.
The electronic rides, by Chetty’s Funfair, were non-functioning.
“Now the other welfare fairs, that take place after ours, will not be able to use the rides, setting them back as well. We had to hire additional security at the venue as thieves were stealing anything that was left on the grounds."
Stallholders, who had not yet set up, had also been impacted after the fair was postponed.
The water gushing out of Outspan Grounds.
Image: Supplied
Naidoo said the organisation lost all its merchandise from their charity shop, which generally made between R60 000 and R80 000 in profit.
“All the sponsored clothing was damaged and washed away. Water even seeped into our container with non-perishable food. Two years ago, we did not host the fair due to the storm. Last year there was a tornado, and this year another storm.
“The charity fair is the fundraising lifeblood of the society. We only receive about 50% by way of state subsidy. We provide services to the most vulnerable in the community and are now appealing to businesses to assist to meet the deficit."
The water from Outspan Grounds flowing outside the grounds.
Image: Supplied
