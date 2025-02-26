eThekwini's future mapped out at major business network event

Dr Suren Lutchminarayan, president of Umhlanga Business Network seated next to city manager, Musa Mbhele with deputy presidents, Ravin Rajoo and Ashok Sewnarain at the Umhlanga Business Forum event.

The Umhlanga Business Forum has launched a R100 million Gateway to Innovation in Philanthropy initiative to assist communities during natural disasters, poverty and community development.

Dr Suren Lutchminarayan, the co-founder of the Umhlanga Business Network, said the initiative was designed to empower non-profit organisations through innovative funding models, technology-driven solutions, and capacity-building programs.

"Gateway to Innovation in Philanthropy was developed in collaboration with Regent Business School, and leading philanthropic partners. This initiative aims to revolutionise the non-profit sector by fostering sustainability, governance excellence, and digital transformation.

"The Public Benefit Organisation, which started two years ago, held its launch event at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club. Among the guests were business leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders who explored the future of economic and social transformation in eThekwini.

Musa Mbhele, the eThekwini Municipality city manager, attended and outlined the their strategic direction and emerging business opportunities. He also provided insights into the municipality’s plans for economic growth, infrastructure development, and business-friendly policies.

“The city manager also presented a roadmap highlighting investment opportunities, economic revitalisation strategies, and initiatives aimed at creating a thriving commercial environment in Durban,” said Lutchminarayan, who is also the president of The Umhlanga Business Forum.

Ashok Sewnarain and Ravin Rajoo, the co-founders and vice presidents of the forum, said they were excited to be at the forefront of bridging business, innovation, and social impact.

"This initiative will not only transform philanthropy but also create meaningful partnerships between businesses and non-profits to drive economic and social change," said Sewnarain.

Rajoo said the Umhlanga Business Network was a platform connecting entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and economic growth in the eThekwini region.

