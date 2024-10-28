HONOR partners with Ronwen Williams ahead of Ballon d’Or nomination

Football and tech unite once again, as HONOR, a global leader in smart device technology, announces a partnership with celebrated South African footballer and national team captain Ronwen Williams.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time, as Williams prepares for his historic nomination for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy.

The only African nominee and the first goalkeeper to earn the Yachine Trophy nomination while playing for an African club, Williams’s outstanding achievements on and off the pitch make him an ideal ambassador for HONOR’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

South African footballer and national team captain Ronwen Williams. Picture: Supplied

Williams’s impressive career with Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, has solidified his status as one of Africa’s top football talents.

His stellar performances over the past year, including leading the Sundowns to victory in the inaugural African Football League (AFL) and winning the Premier Soccer League’s Goalkeeper of the Season, have earned him widespread acclaim.

To celebrate the partnership, HONOR hosted Williams at their Bryanston Headquarters on October 24, where he met with HONOR South Africa CEO Fred Zhou.

During the event, Williams explored the HONOR ecosystem, showcasing the brand’s innovative technology and user-centric design. Williams gifted Zhou a personalised Mamelodi Sundowns jersey in recognition of his excitement to join the HONOR family.

Fred Zhou, HONOR SA CEO, Ronwen Williams, Professional football player. Picture: Supplied

“We are incredibly honored to partner with Ronwen Williams, a true trailblazer in African football,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa.

“Williams’s dedication and commitment to his craft resonate deeply with HONOR’s values. We’re excited to support him on this monumental journey to the Ballon d’Or and to bring his fans closer to his inspiring story.”

Ronwen Williams’s impressive career with Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, has solidified his status as one of Africa’s top football talents. Picture: Supplied

This partnership is set to ignite excitement among both sports and tech enthusiasts, combining Williams’s unprecedented career milestones with HONOR’s advanced technology.

The Ballon d’Or awards ceremony will take place today, where Williams aims to bring home this remarkable achievement for South Africa.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bqvzFvw8J4

The Star