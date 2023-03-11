** TO GO WITH RAF CASERT'S STORY BELGIUM TRAIN TO AUSCHWITZ ** - Simon Gronowski points at a photo of his mother, top left, printed on canvas at the Jewish Museum of Deportation and Resistance in Mechelen, Belgium, Tuesday April 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe)

Liberation movements in other parts of the world, particularly Africa, have been affected by the Jewish tale and experience. African liberation movements drew inspiration from the Jewish story.

Exodus, the biblical story of the Israelites’ journey from slavery in Egypt to the Promised Land, served as a potent metaphor for African liberation movements. Many African leaders who wanted to free their people from colonialism and injustice found solace in the story of struggle and freedom.

Jewish activists participated in civil rights movement in large numbers in the US. They teamed up with African American activists to fight for racial justice. This unity served as motivation and encouragement for international movements for African emancipation.

Jewish organisations made significant contributions to the anti-apartheid fight as well. One of the few white organisations in South Africa that openly resisted apartheid was the Jewish Board of Deputies, a representational association for South African Jews.

Jewish groups from other nations, such as the American Jewish Congress and the World Jewish Congress, supported the fight against apartheid and pushed for economic penalties against the South African government.

Jews have endured persecution and injustice throughout history, and many have rebelled and battled against their oppressors. Jewish resistance served as an example for the liberation forces in Africa as they fought colonialism and apartheid.

The Zionist movement, which aimed to found a Jewish state in Palestine, had a variety of effects on the African liberation movement. While some African leaders viewed Zionism and its effects on the Palestinian people as negative, others viewed the creation of Israel as a model for their own battle for self-determination.

The liberation movement in Africa has been greatly influenced and inspired by the Jewish experience and story.

