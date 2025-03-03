EFF marches on Johannesburg Water to demand action to resolve water crisis

The Economic Freedom Fighters are leading a protest march to Johannesburg Water, demanding immediate action on the city's water crisis. The Economic Freedom Fighters are leading a protest march to Johannesburg Water, demanding immediate action on the city's water crisis.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng is taking a stand against the ongoing water crisis, leading a march to Johannesburg Water today to demand urgent action on persistent shortages affecting residents.

The EFF demands an immediate end to water shedding in Gauteng and calls for a sustainable, reliable water supply for all residents.

In a statement, the party warned that water challenges in the City have reached a critical point, and without urgent intervention, a humanitarian crisis is inevitable.

“This crisis is a product of systemic failures resulting from, among other things, decades of neglect of the City’s infrastructure, orchestrated corruption, sheer incompetence among those operating the water utility, Johannesburg Water, electricity cuts, tampering with water infrastructure, a growing population, and, to some extent, drought.”

The EFF stated that the water crisis began in 2022 when reservoir levels in the western areas dropped dangerously low, yet the municipality failed to take action. By 2023, outages had worsened across the northern and western regions, leaving some communities without water for an entire month.

The party acknowledged that Stage 6 loadshedding significantly disrupted the water supply but stressed that the real issue lies in the City's aging infrastructure, with 48% of water lost due to leaks and illegal connections.

“While Stage 6 loadshedding played a huge role in disrupting supply in 2023, the City’s dilapidated infrastructure became more evident, with 48% of water lost through leaks and illegal connections. Maintenance backlogs continued to escalate as a result of mismanagement and cadre deployment, which prioritised patronage over expertise,” the EFF said.

The EFF further highlighted that Johannesburg faces over R27 billion in infrastructure maintenance and expansion backlogs, with 45 out of 128 reservoirs requiring urgent renovations and 21 in critical condition. Despite this, the City allocates less than 33% of the necessary annual funding for these upgrades. The party warned, 'If this trend continues, Johannesburg Water will reach Day Zero sooner than we all think.'

The party pledged to lead the fight for justice as water-dependent industries suffer and daily life comes to a standstill.

“As taps run dry at least three days a week throughout 2024, so do water-reliant industries such as manufacturing, hospitality, commerce, public health, justice, and academic institutions. Without water, businesses shut down, court cases are postponed, classes are halted, and surgeries and childbirth procedures are canceled. Everyone’s life is brought to a standstill. The Year of the Picket Lines means that the EFF will be at the forefront of addressing such injustices,” the party said.

The EFF stated that during today’s march, they will present the following demands to Johannesburg Water:

R3 Billion Investment: Call for annual funding to repair reservoirs, leaks, and pipelines;

Eliminate Water Loss: Address the 46% water loss with advanced leak detection and stricter enforcement;

Uninterrupted Supply: Exempt water infrastructure from load-shedding and invest in backup power;

End Corruption: Demand action against mismanagement in Joburg Water;

Forensic Investigation: Probe suspicious water tanker tenders benefiting politically connected syndicates; and

Accountability: Crack down on tender mafias and conduct a skills audit in the Department of Water.

