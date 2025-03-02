Operation Shanela: 350 arrests in another Tshwane police crackdown

Members of the Tshwane Police Force during Operation Shanela's successful crackdown in Laudium and Pretoria West Members of the Tshwane Police Force during Operation Shanela's successful crackdown in Laudium and Pretoria West Image: Supplied: SAPS

Operation Shanela continues its crackdown in the City of Tshwane, seizing unlicensed firearms, apprehending wanted suspects, and enforcing liquor licence compliance. The latest operation’s success led to the arrest of 350 suspects in Laudium and Pretoria West. Captain Johan van Dyk, spokesperson for the Tshwane District Police, stated that Tshwane Detectives carried out the first phase of the operation overnight, resulting in 295 arrests.

Crackdown Continues: Seven Arrested for Hiring Illegal Immigrants, One Caught with Nyaope.

“The first phase of the operation was during the night, leading to the arrest of 295 individuals for serious offenses, including 78 arrests for gender-based violence, 41 arrests for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, six arrests for murder, three arrests for attempted murder, three arrests for armed robbery and four arrests for rape.” Van Dyk stated that two operational teams were deployed in the policing areas, leading to the detention of 46 undocumented immigrants awaiting legal processing for deportation. Additionally, seven individuals were arrested and fined for employing illegal immigrants. Another suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs after being found with three ziplock bags of Nyaope. With a roadblock in place, 862 individuals and 572 vehicles were searched.

A traffic police officer booking a minibus driver for a road traffic offence as part of Operation Shanela. A traffic police officer booking a minibus driver for a road traffic offence as part of Operation Shanela. Image: Picture: Supplied-SAPS