Operation Shanela: 350 arrests in another Tshwane police crackdown
CRIME
Members of the Tshwane Police Force during Operation Shanela's successful crackdown in Laudium and Pretoria West Members of the Tshwane Police Force during Operation Shanela's successful crackdown in Laudium and Pretoria West
Image: Supplied: SAPS
Operation Shanela continues its crackdown in the City of Tshwane, seizing unlicensed firearms, apprehending wanted suspects, and enforcing liquor licence compliance.
The latest operation’s success led to the arrest of 350 suspects in Laudium and Pretoria West.
Captain Johan van Dyk, spokesperson for the Tshwane District Police, stated that Tshwane Detectives carried out the first phase of the operation overnight, resulting in 295 arrests.
“The first phase of the operation was during the night, leading to the arrest of 295 individuals for serious offenses, including 78 arrests for gender-based violence, 41 arrests for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, six arrests for murder, three arrests for attempted murder, three arrests for armed robbery and four arrests for rape.”
Van Dyk stated that two operational teams were deployed in the policing areas, leading to the detention of 46 undocumented immigrants awaiting legal processing for deportation.
Additionally, seven individuals were arrested and fined for employing illegal immigrants. Another suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs after being found with three ziplock bags of Nyaope.
With a roadblock in place, 862 individuals and 572 vehicles were searched.
A traffic police officer booking a minibus driver for a road traffic offence as part of Operation Shanela. A traffic police officer booking a minibus driver for a road traffic offence as part of Operation Shanela.
Image: Picture: Supplied-SAPS
Van Dyk added that traffic officers issued 222 AARTO infringement notices amounting to R98 350, and seven vehicles were discontinued for failing to comply with the Road Traffic Act.
He further stated that authorities conducted searches and patrols at 26 identified premises and crime hotspots.
“Fourteen liquor establishments were inspected, of which two were subsequently shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, with 113,560ml of alcohol confiscated,” said Van Dyk.
Major-General Samuel Thine, Tshwane District Commissioner, expressed his gratitude to the members for their invaluable contributions to the operation.
The Star
Related Topics: