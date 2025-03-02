DJ Sbu reverses Radio 2000 exit, signs new 12-month contract

Sibusiso 'DJ Sbu' Leope has renewed his contract with Radio 2000 for another 12 months. Picture: File Sibusiso 'DJ Sbu' Leope has renewed his contract with Radio 2000 for another 12 months. Picture: File

DJ Sbu made a dramatic U-turn on his resignation from Radio 2000, surprising fans and industry insiders with his decision to stay on the airwaves and with the SABC station.

The renowned DJ, whose real name is Sibusiso Leope, took to his X account on Saturday to announce that he was no longer leaving Radio 2000 after all. Instead, he revealed that he would be staying on for another 12 months, reversing his earlier decision to resign.

“I am pleased to let you know that I will be staying with @Radio2000_ZA, having concluded an agreement for another 12 months. Keep your ears tuned in to the big breakfast, weekdays 6-9 am.”

Last week, Leope released a statement explaining that his resignation came earlier than anticipated, as his contract was originally set to expire on March 30, 2025.

“This serves to inform you that after much reflection and consideration, I have made the decision to resign as a morning radio host at Radio 2000, part of the South African Broadcasting Corporation.”

He added that the decision was difficult, as his time at Radio 2000 had been filled with invaluable experiences, cherished memories, and the joy of engaging with his audience. “I am deeply grateful for the support I have received from my colleagues, management, and, most importantly, our loyal listeners.”

The seasoned broadcaster revealed that he was preparing to launch a new breakfast show on a different platform, set to debut on April 1.

“I am preparing for a brand new breakfast morning show that I am excited to launch on a different platform starting on April 1, 2025. This new opportunity presents a fresh chapter in my career, and I am eager to embrace the possibilities that lie ahead,” he said.

In his latest announcement on X, Leope did not disclose what led to his change of heart or the fate of his new venture. This left fans buzzing with curiosity as they took to the platform to share their reactions

@MokwadiMo said, “Good news. Chop and change doesn't grow the brand of the station. I was no longer gonna listen to R2000 because it wasn't going to be the same anymore. Thanks, Sbuda.”

“Well done to you and the management for finding a way to continue delivering on the one-year legacy you'd started," said @GodPenuel.

“One moment you resigned, and the next you’re continuing. Please remember we’re slightly older at @Radio2000_ZA; our hearts can’t stand this up & down. Otherwise, we are very happy you’re staying. We enjoy our mornings with you. Cheers to many more years with you,” said @neo_tebogo

“Wow, that's great news. I was just wondering which breakfast show I was going to, and there was none cause I always listen to Radio 2000 from morning till evening. Thank you, Dj Sbu,” said @BanothileMabida

“Jeez, but you love drama, and it's all pointless and useless... Some of us lost respect for you a long time ago. We tune into Anele and the club or Siz the world, not that nonsense show of yours,” said @Calvin_TRG

“I'm disappointed. I was looking forward to the return of Ice and the team with their Planet Haaibo,” said @UselessCyril

“Who cares, anyway? I left that show the day you assumed the role over there,” said @SiphoPhendu

The Star

[email protected]