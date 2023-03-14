Connie Chiume ‘overwhelmed by joy’ with latest award

Johannesburg - Veteran thespian Connie Chiume was brimming with pride after being bestowed with another Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th Royal Soapie Awards held at The Galleria in Joburg.

The Gomora actress received her first honour at the 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in 2022.

She scooped a second Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in the US.

The Royal Soapie Awards recognise all major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry.

They also acknowledge the extensive role soapies play within society and aim to nurture and grow talent by creating a standard of excellence for the soapie industry by recognising and awarding those who excel.

Last year, the esteemed actress spoke about her on-screen journey, revealing that the past 45 years had not been smooth sailing.

“You know I am overwhelmed by joy and excitement. I actually feel numb, and I am thinking ukuthi the 45 years — really, that’s how long I have been in the industry. We all know that we are in an industry that is not easy. People normally ask me how do you do it. I don’t know. I think the passion that I have for this industry. I think the way God has wired me, there’s no way I could have left. So my attitude is that I take any job engiyitholayo as a new thing. And I am so happy that (NFVF - National Film and Video Foundation) and South Africa acknowledge my work. It makes me want to work even more harder, wiser and better.”

She further expressed gratitude and said: “I really appreciate this from the bottom of my heart. I started the industry with a lot of people who are still alive, but they gave up. But God has given me the strength to stay on, and I hope with this award I am going to inspire someone to say this is our industry, this is where we are, and let’s make the best of it,” said Chiume.

She has also made appearances on popular television shows such as Zone 14 and Rhythm City.

Chiume was also among the local actors chosen to be part of the multi award-winning international film Black Panther.

Founder and CEO Winnie Ntshaba said the awards celebrated the hard work of individuals behind the soapie industry across Africa.

“We are proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the continent. Our strategic collaboration with South African Tourism is significant as it buoys our local talent and elevates them on the international stage. The soapies are filmed locally, showcasing South Africa’s beautiful landscapes, infrastructure and talent,” said Ntshaba.

The Royal Soapie Awards inspire growth through education and awareness, building an industry that impacts and shapes the hearts and minds of the nation.

The Star