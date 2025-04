The impact of AI on cybersecurity could see the potential of more sophisticated cyberattacks. Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixbabay

Johannesburg – IT security software company ESET’s sales and marketing director for Southern Africa Steve Flynn says that there needs to be ongoing awareness and understanding of how to manage potential cybersecurity challenges in developing artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT.

Flynn said that as AI technology becomes a new reality for individuals and businesses, its potential impact on cybersecurity cannot be ignored.

“OpenAI and its language model, ChatGPT are no exception, and while these tools offer significant benefits to almost every industry, they also present new challenges for digital security. ChatGPT raises concerns due to its natural language processing capabilities, which could be used to create highly personalised and sophisticated cyberattacks,” he warned.

Flynn says that the impact of AI on cybersecurity could see the potential of more sophisticated cyberattacks which can be challenging to detect and prevent, as natural language processing capabilities may bypass traditional security measures.

He also points out that AI can be used to send targeted, convincing messages to trick users into revealing sensitive information. AI can also be used to create fake social media profiles or chatbots, which can be used to engage in social engineering attacks.

“These attacks can be difficult to detect as the chatbots can mimic human behaviour,” he said.

According to Flynn, AI can be used to develop and enhance malware, making it more difficult to detect and clean out and finally, tools like ChatGPT can be used to generate fake news and propaganda, which can manipulate public opinion and create panic and confusion.

“However, as with any other tool, the use (or misuse) depends on the hand that wields it. Organisations like OpenAI are visibly committed to ensuring their technology is used ethically and responsibly, and implemented safeguards to prevent misuse. Businesses can do the same,” he said.

To protect their digital assets and people from harm, it is essential to implement strong cybersecurity measures and develop ethical frameworks and regulations to ensure that AI is used for positive purposes and not for malicious activities,” said Flynn.

He pointed out that with the power of AI technology, businesses and individuals can drive innovation, improve productivity, and improve business outcomes with powerful new solutions.

He said it was important to balance the potential benefits of AI technology with the potential risks, and ensure that AI is used ethically and responsibly.

“By taking a proactive approach to AI governance, we can help minimise the potential risks associated with AI technology and maximise the benefits for business and humanity. As AI technology evolves, so too must our cybersecurity strategies,” said Flynn.

There are steps that organisations can take to enhance safety:

∎ The implementation of multi-factor authentication (MFA): MFA adds an extra layer of security, requiring users to provide multiple forms of identification to access their accounts. This can help prevent unauthorised access, even where a hacker has compromised a user’s password.

∎ Educating users about security dos and don’ts: continuous awareness training about cybersecurity best practices such as avoiding suspicious links, updating software regularly, and being wary of unsolicited emails or messages can help prevent people from falling victim to cyberattacks.

∎ Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms: advanced machine learning algorithms can be used to detect and prevent attacks that leverage OpenAI and ChatGPT. These algorithms can identify patterns and anomalies that traditional security measures might miss.

∎ Implementing network segmentation: network segmentation involves dividing a network into smaller, isolated segments which can help isolate the spread of an attack if one segment is compromised.

∎ Developing ethical frameworks for the use of AI: developing ethical frameworks and regulations can help ensure that ChatGPT is used for positive purposes and not for malicious activities.

∎ Increasing monitoring and analysis of data: regular monitoring and analysis of data can help identify potential cybersecurity threats early, and prevent attacks unfolding.

∎ Establishing automated response systems: detect and respond to attacks quickly, minimising damage.

∎ Updating security software regularly: ensuring that security software is up to date can help protect against the latest cybersecurity threats.

The Star