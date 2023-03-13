Deputy President Paul Mashatile weds friend’s widow, surprising many

Johannesburg - The union of newly appointed ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile has sparked chatter on social media after it was revealed that he reportedly married his close friend’s widow, Humile Mjongile.

Mashatile is alleged to have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the weekend with the widow of former ANC Western Cape secretary, Songezo Mjongile.

Mjongile died in September 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, while Matshatile’s wife, Manzi Ellen Mashatile, died in July 2020.

In 2021, Humile launched a foundation that seeks to raise awareness about colon cancer.

It is reported that Mjongile and Mashatile’s wife only passed away three years ago, raising the question of when the pair started seeing each other.

According to City Press, Mashatile’s spokesperson Keith Khoza confirmed that the deputy president got married in a private ceremony over the weekend. And he further hinted that a big wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The private ceremony happened a few days after Mashatile was announced as the new ANC deputy president after President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet.

“It is with great humility that I acknowledge the trust that members of the @MYANC have placed on my shoulders as the deputy president of the organisation, which was key to my appointment as the deputy president of our country. I, Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, swears that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold, and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic,” said Mashatile.

The Star