Bujy says he is seeking peace after the ‘pain and suffering’ he went through after the brawl with Boity

Johannesburg - It has been more than a year since Sthembinkosi “Bujy” Bikwa and Boity Thulo were involved in a physical brawl, but their spat continues to grab attention.

Bikwa, known for his flamboyance and outgoing character, took to social media to speak up about the aftermath after allegedly assaulting Boity in 2021.

In his posts, Bujy clarified that he would never intentionally harm anyone and pointed out that he had suffered as a result of the altercation.

He has also been met with criticism and accused of playing the victim on social media, as many continue to weigh in on his posts.

“At what point do you think I would effortlessly go out of my way to attack any human being? What do I gain?

“I chose not to defend myself publicly because I respect the law and I fully understand what happened that night. I am a very loving person and extremely kind,” he shared on Twitter.

“If you knew the pain and suffering I have been through, you would understand why I am seeking peace. In a nutshell, I will never ever intervene or try to stop a fight. Now I am the villain! Ok... SHARP BO SKAT.”

It was alleged that Bujy threw a glass at Boity during a heated argument at a hotel last year.

A leaked picture also showed Boity leaving the hotel covered in blood.

“It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with a keen interest.

“I do not wish to comment on this matter any further (at this time),” read Boity’s statement.

In a statement that was shared publicly, Bujy also revealed that he was verbally abused.

“I was verbally abused and told that my surname has no relation to who I am, and, because of that, that is why my career is not going anywhere in terms of growth; in fact, what is it that I do in the media industry because I’m actually nothing?

“Furthermore, during a verbal confrontation, I was then physically assaulted, being kicked and punched, while being told that (I’m a man, I’m a man’) I must take it. The pain and suffering of having to let a woman abuse me verbally and physically while trying to contain myself and holding her hands to stop was not enough until witnesses managed to defuse the situation.”

He further said he unintentionally threw the glass out of frustration and apologised for how things turned out.

“That did not make matters subtle, as I was continually insulted. With a glass in my hand, I unintentionally threw it out of frustration, without any intention to cause physical harm. I do, however, acknowledge that matters could have been handled in a different way, and I sincerely do apologise for how it ended,” said Bujy.

