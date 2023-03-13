ActionSA Gauteng leader in the spotlight over exit plan

South Africa - Johannesburg - 24 January 2022 - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has announced former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has joined Action SA during a press conference in Sandton, Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The relationship between ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Gauteng provincial leader Bongani Baloyi has taken a knock after weekend reports that Baloyi was planning to leave the party.

The weekend papers suggested that Baloyi would soon be leaving ActionSA, citing a breakdown in trust between him and the top leaders of the party. Baloyi was expected to brief the media on these developments on Monday.

The Star understands that there had been differences between Baloyi and the leadership of the party over the running of Gauteng structures and party policies.

ActionSA declined to comment on the matter but said the following: “ActionSA can confirm that a meeting did take place with Baloyi on Tuesday, March 7, which discussed a proposal for a change of role for Baloyi arising from irreconcilable differences on the running of the Gauteng provincial structures.

“Baloyi had asked for time prior to a meeting this coming week to consider the matter, and we are disappointed that it has appeared in the media prior to this meeting.

“ActionSA will comment on the matter further in due course once discussions have concluded.”

Sources within the party said there were trust issues between Mashaba and Baloyi; some said Baloyi had been seen as sympathetic to the ANC when it came to provincial coalition politics, something that irked Mashaba.

There were reports in the past that Baloyi had gone behind Mashaba’s back and negotiated for an ActionSA/ANC coalition in the City of Joburg.

ActionSA denied these claims.

Speaking to The Star, Mashaba said he was disappointed in Baloyi’s conduct. He said there was a gentleman’s agreement to speak about the matter once discussions between the party and Baloyi had been concluded.

Mashaba denied that Baloyi was being moved out of the provincial leader position to make way for former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who is contesting John Steenhuisen for the DA leadership position.

There had been rumours that Phalatse would cross floors to join ActionSA should she lose against Steenhuisen.

“I will only comment after getting his response tomorrow. I made a commitment to Bongani Baloyi not to disclose our discussion until after our meeting tomorrow.

“As much as I am disappointed that he held my hands and deliberately shared this with the media and other people, I am still prepared to keep to his requested arrangements,” Mashaba said.

The Star had contacted Baloyi for comment, but there was no response from his side.

Some opposition parties have criticised ActionSA for being another form of the DA and experiencing the same problems as the DA, which include the exodus of black leaders.

