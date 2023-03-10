This Body (doesn’t) Work any longer for some viewers

Viewers react to Showmax’s adult reality show, This Body Works For Me giving new recommendations. Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - The highly anticipated return of the adult entertainment reality series This Body Works for Me has received strongly divergent reactions on social media, with viewers making suggestions about to improve it.

Radio personality, DJ and podcaster Sol Phenduka hosted the reunion of the hit Showmax Original reality series that premiered on March 8.

Content executive producer for POP/Media 24, Keneilwe Senyatsi, said Pheduka’s charismatic and objective nature made him the ideal host, because he came with the right humour, compassion and appreciation for all the ladies and their storylines.

Renowned entertainment commentator Phil Mphela was among viewers who shared his views on the show on Twitter, revealing some of the issues he felt could have been handled differently.

“So many things happened on this reunion that are just embarrassing. We truly have degenerated into the abyss of content. It’s not about these ladies being in the sex industry – it’s the disrespect by production and even security. Even Sol didn’t bother. T-shirt?”

“Okay, maybe there are budgetary issues, but damn. The set looked amateurish; I have seen better on YouTube.”

“Did they even have a stylist for the cast? Why was Sol dressed like he was passing by and they dragged him on to fill in for the real host? All it takes EFFORT. Try.”

Some of the cast members who made it to the reunion had been geared to lay bare all of their grievances.

“I’m expecting the usual drama, maybe to get some issues resolved, but I doubt there’s going to be enough time to cover every experience from the show,” says Bubbly.

“I’m expecting people to come at me with weird vibes. You know, these girls are shady,” said Gina.

“I’m expecting to see drama. These girls are fake, so I’m expecting a lot of fake energy,” said Primadonna.

“I’m expecting the girls to tell me about all the wrong things that I’ve done. I also have a lot to say. If someone wants to fight with me, they’ll get in a fight with me,” Wandi said.

“Others are indifferent in their expectations of the reunion episode.

“I have no expectations,” says Xoli. “I really don’t care what happens. It’s whatever.”

Mphela also pointed out that he was not pleased with the conduct of the security personnel, whom he alleges mishandled some of the cast members.

“Don’t wanna get into the fights and the storylines. However, the way these ladies just go to the lowest of the low for the camera. During the fight, the way the security guy handled the ladies was so disrespectful. You could see they don’t see them as ladies but as things, nje,” said Phil Mphela.

“I’m not one to punt the whole ‘TV shows should educate’ idea. I believe TV is for entertainment, and education happens by default. For some, TV is about escapism. With that, if people want ratchet content, they can’t blame broadcasters. But, wow, we gotta read the room,” he said.

