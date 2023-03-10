Cadbury to tickle snackers’ taste buds with new flavours, refreshed look

Johannesburg - In an effort to entice and excite South Africans, Cadbury has introduced two new flavours as well as a brand-new design for its renowned Snacker line.

Cadbury Snacker offers a snacking alternative that is not only bursting with flavour but also a healthy source of fibre, and is ideal for lacto-honey vegetarians. It contains “better for you” components like oats, almonds, and fruit.

For those looking for a tasty snack or to satisfy the on-the-go, in-between-meals, or pick-me-up occasion, Cadbury Snacker has introduced two delectable new options, Cranberry & Raisin and Almond & Honey, in addition to the Original, muesli with hazelnuts on a bed of creamy Cadbury Milk Chocolate.

Trushann Thomas, manager of Cadbury Innovations, said that local consumer insights show that South Africans like crunchy, earthy, fruity-flavoured bars with a naturally sweet taste.

“The local audience expects mindful snacking solutions that provide a nutritious snack perfect for on-the-go consumption on busy days. The new Cadbury Snacker flavours deliver on both needs with fruity flavours that appeal to their natural sweetness and are complemented by earthy flavour notes such as nuts and oats.’’

Snacker was relaunched by Cadbury as part of its goal to give South Africans more options within its line of snacks while expanding into the mindful snacking market.

The new upgraded design highlights Cadbury’s aim to inspire generosity through its goods, people and programmes, but Snacker consumers can still count on the same delicious Cadbury quality they love from the brand.

The Snacker logotype has been updated to reflect a more contemporary vibe, which, along with the softer, earthier colour scheme and the hints about natural ingredients, shows the high calibre of the ingredients supported by the Cadbury seal of approval.

The first Cadbury product to have the Mindful Snacking logo, which aims to convey the idea of mindful eating, is Cadbury Snacker. The emphasis on portion control pack formats, which is prominently stated on the packaging, is at the heart of this commitment.

‘’Snacker remains a popular snacking choice for South Africans. As this audience continues to seek more mindful snacking options that are both flavourful and satisfying, we remain committed to surprising and delighting them with an authentic, varied, and tasty offering, crafted from ethically sourced ingredients that reflect the brand’s quality promise. We intend to make mindful snacking easier while inspiring South Africans to make more conscious snacking decisions,” said Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA’s category lead for chocolate.

The Cocoa Life logo, which stands for Mondelez’s 100% sustainably sourced cocoa initiative, is prominently displayed on the new packaging. This emblem represents Cadbury’s dedication to maintaining the development and empowerment of strong, thriving cocoa-farming communities in order to manufacture its 100% sustainably produced cocoa beans. This is the brand’s promise to you: whenever you buy your favourite Cadbury chocolate bearing the Cocoa Life stamp, you are kindly giving back.

Watch for the newly redesigned Cadbury Snacker line, which is now appearing in major stores all throughout the nation.

The Star